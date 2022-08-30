ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan’s Old World Creamery Received Major Grant from the City

The Old World Creamery in Sheboygan is getting some financial assistance from the City for an expansion project. The Redevelopment Authority in Sheboygan granted the 110-year-old cheese and butter manufacturer a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant. This will be used in part to purchase some new equipment and create 20...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library Invites Children to Read to Therapy Dogs

The Manitowoc Public Library is inviting children to read to their therapy dogs. Studies show that children who read to animals gain confidence and improve their overall reading. Each family may register for one 15-minute one-on-one session with a therapy dog on Tuesday, September 13th. The library currently has two...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Entertainment
Manitowoc, WI
Government
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Boys and Girls Club Announces Free Mental Health Service

A problem for many people is the inability to get proper mental health help on a regular basis. While there are psychologists and therapists in the area, many are book solid for months, leading to some not getting as much attention as they may need. The Boys and Girls Club...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The dates for the 2022 iteration of Cardboard City have been revealed. Click here to learn more. – A Manitowoc native was honored Saturday during a very impressive Military Retirement Ceremony. Click here to learn more about the career of Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Christa Collier. – In...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
seehafernews.com

Safety is a Top Priority for Green Bay Schools as Children Begin Filing Back in

Today in Green Bay, children are filing back into schools, and following a chaotic end to the last school year, police are placing a high priority on student safety. The Green Bay Police Department has announced a partnership with the Green Bay Area Public School District, where they will have extra officers near school zones. This serves a double purpose.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Details Released Regarding Fatal Door County Hit-and-Run

The Door County Sheriff’s Office has released some more details surrounding the fatal hit-and-run crash in Sevastopol last weekend. We have learned that 71-year-old Marilyn VanDenBogart, who was a longtime teacher at Gibraltar Elementary School, was getting the mail outside of her home on Gordon Road when she was hit by 43-year-old Joshua Gann of Sturgeon Bay.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
seehafernews.com

Woman Connected to Infamous Green Bay Murder Pleads Insanity

The woman accused in a brutal murder case in Green Bay has pleaded insanity. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (September 1st) when she entered the plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A Brown County judge had previously deemed Schabusiness competent to stand...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Semi-Regional Farm Recalls Bacon Product

A semi-regional farm has issued a recall of one of their bacon products. According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel has issued a voluntary recall on their 1-pound package of smoked bacon. This has been classified as a Class I recall, meaning...
BONDUEL, WI
seehafernews.com

Pulling for Honor Raises Thousands for Old Glory Honor Flight

Earlier this month we reported on an event that was designed to raise money for the Old Glory Honor Flight. Hundreds of people gathered at the Appleton Airport for an event called Pulling for Honor, where participants grabbed onto a rope attached to a 200,000-pound plane, and attempted to pull it.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Connected to Green Bay Murder Has Bail Set at $2 Million Cash

The man arrested in Texas in connection to a Green Bay homicide had his bail set at $2 million cash. Gustavo Cantu was apprehended in Kerr County Texas two weeks ago, after spending four months on the run. He and his brother Alejandro are believed to be responsible for the...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust

Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Third Suspect in Green Bay Homicide Finally Arrested

Four months after the killing of Randall Denny in Green Bay, all three people believed to have been involved are in police custody. Jacob Ventura was arrested shortly after the shooting at the corner of Western and Perkins Avenues, and Gustavo Cantu was arrested two weeks ago in Texas, and now, police have detained his brother, Alejandro Cantu.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash

An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Man Facing Attempted Theft Charge

Bail is set at $200 cash for a 30-year-old man who allegedly tried to steal a backpack from a male victim on the city’s Southside late last week. Jacob F Panske, who did not supply an address to the court, is charged with Attempted Theft and Disorderly Conduct. Manitowoc...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy