Rushed, politically driven policy making doesn’t work, and California’s current energy crisis is proof of this fact. This week, officials declared a statewide energy grid emergency and warned of potential blackouts as California faces a late-summer heat wave. Residents have been asked to limit their energy consumption by cutting down on major appliance use, including electric-vehicle chargers. That translates to, “Stop using your air conditioners and stay home unless your car already has a full battery.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO