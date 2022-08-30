Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
DEC Encourages New Hunters and Trappers to Register for Hunting and Trapping Education Courses
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reminded all new hunters and trappers planning to go afield this season that they must first complete a mandatory hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education course before obtaining the appropriate sporting license or hunting privilege. . In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are...
iheartoswego.com
One-Million-Pound Milestone in Ongoing Food Waste and Donation Initiative
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Feeding New York State, the state association of New York's 10 Feeding America member food banks, today announced that a total of one million pounds of food was donated to hungry New Yorkers as part of the ongoing implementation of the State's Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law.
iheartoswego.com
OP ED: California’s Energy Nightmare Is Cautionary Tale For New York’s Climate Policies
Rushed, politically driven policy making doesn’t work, and California’s current energy crisis is proof of this fact. This week, officials declared a statewide energy grid emergency and warned of potential blackouts as California faces a late-summer heat wave. Residents have been asked to limit their energy consumption by cutting down on major appliance use, including electric-vehicle chargers. That translates to, “Stop using your air conditioners and stay home unless your car already has a full battery.”
