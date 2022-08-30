Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: 96-Year Old Veteran Still Serving Others in Georgia
EDISON, Ga. (WTVM) - He’s a hero who served our country selflessly, now living and still serving others an hour south of Columbus. “I was just a teenage boy when I finished high school and the draft took us. I was drafted in the military Oct. 10, 1950,” Army veteran Lewis Harrison said.
WALB 10
Cordele veteran turns 99 years old
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday. Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator. Throughout his lifetime, he has...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community
On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
WMAZ
New businesses coming to downtown Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
WALB 10
New Ashburn police chief promises more community engagement
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Richard Purvis was sworn in as the new Ashburn police chief in Ashburn on Friday. One of his goals is to lower crime rates. Purvis this could result in more businesses coming to the area. “There’s not a lot to do in Ashburn and so we...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Fitzgerald
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders hosted the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes at Thompson Stadium Friday night. The Raiders are still 0-0 after their Week 1 game against Mary Persons was postponed. The team had a BYE last week. The Purple Hurricanes were 2-0 and ranked #2 in AA.
wfxl.com
Two Colquitt County roads to temporarily close for State Route 133 project
Two Colquitt County roads will temporarily close for a State Route (SR) project. Georgia DOT says Woodmen Road and Old Albany Road will temporarily close while construction is being done to tie the roads into SR 133, which is being widened and reconstructed. https://wfxl.com/news/local/two-colquitt-county-roads-to-temporarily-close-for-state-route-133-project. Woodmen Road is west of SR...
WALB 10
Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
wfxl.com
Bethel AME Church finalizes demolition plans after church is destroyed by severe storm
The AME Bethel Church in Albany has finalized plans for the demolition of their church destroyed by severe weather. The storm lead to the roof of the sanctuary caving in and unimaginable structural damage being done to the 144 year old building. After consulting with insurance experts the structure was...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
The latest installment of VFR has us evaluating the Hibachi Buffet grill & Sushi restaurant on Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, Georgia. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, our team decided to evaluate this all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet, located on Watson Blvd, almost directly across from the Kroger and Kohl's shopping centers.
WALB 10
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. missing woman found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County reported missing woman has been found. Dougherty County Police said Debra Fields Turner, 62, was found Saturday morning.
douglasnow.com
Broxton man charged with arson by state fire marshal
On Friday morning, the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jesse Floyd, of Broxton, who was charged with arson in the first degree following a fire that occurred last weekend. According to a copy of Floyd’s arrest warrant, he is being accused of...
Cordele Dispatch
Arrest Made in the homicide of Johnny “Red” Walker (update – added mugshot)
Thirty-two-year-old Henry Theodore Williams of Ashburn Ga was taken into custody for the death of Johnnie Walker “Red” at an address in Arabi, Ga, Thursday by members of the Cordele Police Department, Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and Deputies from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
WALB 10
1 injured in Americus shooting incident
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is currently searching for the person responsible for a shooting that happened Thursday evening that left one injured, according to the agency. The shooting happened on Barbara Battle Way around 6 p.m. Police said they are not yet sure if the suspect...
City of Albany announces change in traffic pattern on Nottingham Way
ALBANY — The city of Albany is warning drivers to be aware of a new traffic pattern recently implemented at the intersection of Nottingham Way and the AMC Classic Theater driveway. The city has installed a flashing yellow left turn arrow at the intersection. The intersection recently was widened...
