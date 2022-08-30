ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisp County, GA

WTVM

MILITARY MATTERS: 96-Year Old Veteran Still Serving Others in Georgia

EDISON, Ga. (WTVM) - He’s a hero who served our country selflessly, now living and still serving others an hour south of Columbus. “I was just a teenage boy when I finished high school and the draft took us. I was drafted in the military Oct. 10, 1950,” Army veteran Lewis Harrison said.
EDISON, GA
WALB 10

Cordele veteran turns 99 years old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday. Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator. Throughout his lifetime, he has...
CORDELE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County welcomes another industry to the community

On August 30, 2022, on Brady Road, GMM Pfaudler JDS officially cut the ribbon on their manufacturing industry. Although they have been in the neighborhood for quite some time, it seemed the appropriate time to celebrate this industry. Sneha Patel welcomed the crowd to the event and spoke of her family’s history in Sumter County. Sneha and Sam Patel have lived among us for 25 years. Sam is a mechanical engineer and had a dream of using those talents in a unique manner. Five years ago, those plans started to come to fruition. On their website jdsmfg.us, the company describes who they are: “DS Manufacturing (DBA) Advantage Plus USA is a manufacturing company located in Americus, Georgia. The company produces glass-lined product via microprocessor-controlled electric-fired furnace for precision control of baking temperature.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

New businesses coming to downtown Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
COCHRAN, GA
WALB 10

Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
MOULTRIE, GA
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

New Ashburn police chief promises more community engagement

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Richard Purvis was sworn in as the new Ashburn police chief in Ashburn on Friday. One of his goals is to lower crime rates. Purvis this could result in more businesses coming to the area. “There’s not a lot to do in Ashburn and so we...
ASHBURN, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Fitzgerald

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders hosted the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes at Thompson Stadium Friday night. The Raiders are still 0-0 after their Week 1 game against Mary Persons was postponed. The team had a BYE last week. The Purple Hurricanes were 2-0 and ranked #2 in AA.
FITZGERALD, GA
wfxl.com

Two Colquitt County roads to temporarily close for State Route 133 project

Two Colquitt County roads will temporarily close for a State Route (SR) project. Georgia DOT says Woodmen Road and Old Albany Road will temporarily close while construction is being done to tie the roads into SR 133, which is being widened and reconstructed. https://wfxl.com/news/local/two-colquitt-county-roads-to-temporarily-close-for-state-route-133-project. Woodmen Road is west of SR...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch. The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting. Police said Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met...
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Broxton man charged with arson by state fire marshal

On Friday morning, the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jesse Floyd, of Broxton, who was charged with arson in the first degree following a fire that occurred last weekend. According to a copy of Floyd’s arrest warrant, he is being accused of...
BROXTON, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Americus shooting incident

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is currently searching for the person responsible for a shooting that happened Thursday evening that left one injured, according to the agency. The shooting happened on Barbara Battle Way around 6 p.m. Police said they are not yet sure if the suspect...
AMERICUS, GA

