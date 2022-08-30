Read full article on original website
Related
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
How Tori Spelling Helps Her Kids Through Bullying & Back-To-School Anxiety
Tori Spelling has been vocal about her children's experience with bullying in school. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that both her daughter Stella, 14, and son Liam, 15, dealt with "not nice" people last year and suffered from panic attacks, anxiety, and headaches because of the hurtful situations. And since the 49-year-old actress — who is also mom to Hattie and Finn, both 10, and Beau, 5 — has struggled with migraines her entire adult life, she doesn't want her kids to have to do the same. To ease even the smallest bit of their pain, Spelling tells Scary Mommy she talks her kids through scenarios to reassure them that they can always come back to "the known," aka the comfort of home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Khloé Kardashian On Being A Mom Of Two: 'I Love Everything, Even The Hard Parts'
For the last few weeks, Khloé Kardashian has been mum about her newest addition with ex Tristan Thompson — a baby boy born via surrogate earlier this month. But in a new interview, the reality star and Good American founder shares what life’s been like as a mom of two.
Olivia Wilde Has Finally Clapped Back Publicly About That Infamous Serving Moment
Custody battles are hard enough when you’re not in the public eye and dating one of the most popular pop stars on the planet. So, when actress Olivia Wilde was served custody papers on stage while speaking to a giant room of people, you can imagine she had some feelings about it.
So Much For That Perfect First Day Of School
One of the biggest meltdowns of my parenting career to date was the first morning of school this year. We are talking full-on tears and yelling (me, not the kids) in the driveway. Meanwhile, my social media feed was full of photo after photo of my friends’ kids posing sweetly in new outfits, holding “First day of school” boards, displaying all their likes, future career ambitions, and put-together parents in family shots. While I had all these similar intentions for the first day, reality struck, as it tends to do. Here’s what happened.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Took The Viral TikTok Relationship Quiz And It’s Adorbs
Though some may have slightly horrified the world when they admitted they don’t bathe their kids daily, this video might just win back everyone’s hearts. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped a rare gem on Instagram yesterday, as the pair don’t typically join in on “what the kids are doing these days,” and mostly share posts regarding nonprofit efforts they are involved in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Adopted A Rescue Pup With An Amazing Story
The royal Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a new addition to their family: a seven-year-old beagle! And their newest fur baby is a rescue whose story has been in the news, of course. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just debuted a family pet, named ‘Mamma Mia,’ who...
It’s Corn! TikTok’s Corn Kid Has A Song And It’s Sincerely Extremely Catchy
There are many overnight viral sensations, but not many that get their own full-length song streaming for the world to enjoy. Tariq, a young boy who was interviewed last month on the popular online series, Recess Therapy, spoke so passionately about corn on the cob, his words of affirmation rippled across the social media seas to create an ongoing audio trend on TikTok and Instagram, creating millions of reels... about corn.
Adrienne Bailon Kept A ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Pregnancy A Secret
Adrienne Bailon hasn’t been shy about sharing her fertility struggles with fans. But, when the Cheetah Girls star found out that the surrogate her and her husband Israel Houghton hired was pregnant back in December, she opted to keep the news to herself for the sake of her mental health.
Ashley Graham Showed Her Stretch Marks Proudly On The 2022 MTV VMA Red Carpet
There’s no question that after being pregnant and giving birth, a person’s body is never quite the same. In a culture constantly focused on “bouncing back” after the baby and getting rid of that postpartum body, it’s more than refreshing to see model Ashley Graham have no issues with showing off her figure and the stretch marks that go along with it, especially as a celebrity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sleepovers Can Be Fun — But They Can Also Lead To Unexpected Trauma, Says Child Psychiatrist
Generally, when people think about sleepovers and slumber parties, it's a positive association. There's so much to love about these all-night get-togethers, right? Staying up way too late, eating all the junk food, laughing until your stomach hurts... it can be a blast. But if you're honest enough with yourself, you might have a few unsavory recollections from those same experiences, too. So, while some parents see sleepovers as a rite of passage for their kids and a chance for some kid-free time for themselves, Dr. Mitnaul — a child psychiatrist (and dad of six!) on TikTok — is talking about why he sees sleepovers as detrimental to his kids' normal growth and development.
KIDS・
Scary Mommy
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0