Martha Jane Butcher of Lykens, 1944

A portrait of Martha Jane Butcher, from the Lykens Standard, March 17, 1944. The following article described Miss Butcher’s musical achievements at Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia:. WRITES & DIRECTS COLLEGE MUSIC COMEDY AT DREZEL, PHILADELPHIA. Tuesday, March 14 [1944], the combined student councils of Drexel Institute of Technology,...
Dr. Oz Faces Backlash After Calling Homeless In Philly 'Zombies With Needles Sticking Out Of Their Necks'

Dr. Oz is catching flak after comparing unhoused people in Philadelphia to "zombies with needles sticking out of their necks," with one person pointing out that he doesn't sound compassionate to addicts for being a medical professional, Radar has learned. The television host-turned-Republican politician is hoping to score a seat on the U.S. Senate against Democrat John Fetterman, but his one-time talk show fans believe he's been putting his foot in his mouth with the outrageous claims he's made on the campaign trail.While speaking to a crowd in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz didn't hold back about the homeless population in...
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Made In America fest, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brazilian Day celebration, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Anything going on for more than 100 years must be good. As the Arden Fair and Antiques Market has been going on for 114, it’s become a rite of passage for the community. Its array of offerings include a holistic expo, used book and plant sales, an antique market, kid’s activities, and live music. This year’s art show, “Slow Stitching with the Shibori Sisters” features the work of Barbara Henry, Rachel Kantner, and Cecilia Vore, working in the ancient Japanese textile stitching technique of shibori.
