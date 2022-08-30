Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
South Philly 12-year-old turns lemonade stand into social media phenomenon
Micah Harrigan is a South Philadelphia 12-year-old known across our area and on social media for his Micah’s Mixx sidewalk lemonade stand. But he isn’t letting success go to his head.
lykensvalley.org
Martha Jane Butcher of Lykens, 1944
A portrait of Martha Jane Butcher, from the Lykens Standard, March 17, 1944. The following article described Miss Butcher’s musical achievements at Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia:. WRITES & DIRECTS COLLEGE MUSIC COMEDY AT DREZEL, PHILADELPHIA. Tuesday, March 14 [1944], the combined student councils of Drexel Institute of Technology,...
Irate Philly Dunkin' Donuts Customer Berates Workers In Viral TikTok Video
Video of an irate Dunkin' Donuts customer berating workers at a Philadelphia store was going viral on TikTok. The video posted by Alexis Isabel (@lexxxiiiig) on Tuesday, Aug. 30 shows the unidentified woman criticizing the staff and demanding doughnuts, before yelling a racist remark. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police...
‘Kind of personal’: Easton hot pepper-eating champs prepare to face off again
As the challenge grows progressively more ferocious, the habanero is when things get serious for the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market hot pepper-eating contest that is entering its 13th year this month. That’s when the panic threatens to creep in for Kelly Myers, the 2002 Wilson Area...
Dr. Oz Faces Backlash After Calling Homeless In Philly 'Zombies With Needles Sticking Out Of Their Necks'
Dr. Oz is catching flak after comparing unhoused people in Philadelphia to "zombies with needles sticking out of their necks," with one person pointing out that he doesn't sound compassionate to addicts for being a medical professional, Radar has learned. The television host-turned-Republican politician is hoping to score a seat on the U.S. Senate against Democrat John Fetterman, but his one-time talk show fans believe he's been putting his foot in his mouth with the outrageous claims he's made on the campaign trail.While speaking to a crowd in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz didn't hold back about the homeless population in...
Fire damages corner store, apartment in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire has damaged a corner grocery store and a second-floor apartment in West Philadelphia. Firefighters rushed to the corner of 61st and Delancey Streets around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.There's no word on injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Black-Owned Bed & Breakfasts That Will Tickle Your Fancy This Summer
Pleasanton Courtyard is an easy 30-minute drive outside of Atlanta. However, it feels like a million miles away
fox29.com
Labor Day weekend shootings: 9 shot, 3 killed across Philadelphia Saturday morning
PHILADELPHIA - A holiday weekend began with violence in Philadelphia as at least eight shootings rang out across the city in just one morning. A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital.
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Downingtown Resident Among Castaways on Newest Season of ‘Survivor’ TV Series
The popular Survivor tv show will return for its 43rd season on Sept. 21, and among the 18 new castaways is Downingtown resident Lindsay Carmine, writes staff from CBS Los Angeles.
5 years after killing of her son, Pa. mom to bury another son shot to death
Five years after burying a son slain in Allentown, a mother will lay to rest her second son lost to gun violence. The family of Najeer Lane is raising money for the 22-year-old man’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Asked about Lane, relative Kendra Neely took a deep breath...
philasun.com
One night only –The Jacksons perform at Parx Casino Xcite in Bensalem Sept. 10
This special production will also benefit the Universal Family of Schools to help students and scholars in underrepresented areas of Philadelphia achieve their career and academic aspirations. Music legends The Jacksons — Marlon, Tito, and Jackie, to be exact — will take over the state-of-the-art stage at the Xcite Center...
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
Made In America fest, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brazilian Day celebration, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Anything going on for more than 100 years must be good. As the Arden Fair and Antiques Market has been going on for 114, it’s become a rite of passage for the community. Its array of offerings include a holistic expo, used book and plant sales, an antique market, kid’s activities, and live music. This year’s art show, “Slow Stitching with the Shibori Sisters” features the work of Barbara Henry, Rachel Kantner, and Cecilia Vore, working in the ancient Japanese textile stitching technique of shibori.
fox29.com
Suspects caught on camera shooting at men in North Philadelphia sought by police, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a car and its occupants in connection with a shooting in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened Monday at 8:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of W Indiana Street. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. According to police, the occupants of a white...
Group Played TikTok Air Soft Gun Game Before Shooting That Left Friend Dead: MontCo DA
Authorities have released harrowing details and charged two individuals in a deadly shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead and a second victim hurt last weekend in the Philadelphia suburbs. Kahseem Williams, 18, was captured by the US Marshals while Jahme Barnes, 17, remains at large, Montgomery County District Attorney...
2 men shot while outside friend's house in Southwest Philadelphia
Both victims, who are in their 20s, say they were sitting on the front porch of a friend's house when shots rang out.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
Speck’s Drive-In Makes List of Best Places to Eat Fried Chicken in Philadelphia
Speck’s Drive-In in Collegeville is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area. Speck’s Drive-In, 3969 Ridge Pike, Collegeville, is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area, according to a list published by Philadelphia Magazine. This local...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 35, found shot to death in basement of Philadelphia home, 2 sought
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the basement of a Philadelphia home. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6200 block of Marsden Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 35-year-old man dead...
