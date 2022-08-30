ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Schumer breaks down climate bill in Lake Placid

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer paid a visit to the Adirondack Park. On his mind was the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, and what it means for the Adirondacks and North Country region.

“Places like the North Country are primed to reap the rewards (of the Act), lowering electric bills for families, creating good-paying manufacturing and clean energy jobs to help secure America energy independence, all while preserving the natural beauty of the Adirondacks for our children and grandchildren,” said Schumer. “The North Country is already leading the charge with clean technology from clean hydrogen to electric buses made in Plattsburgh, and now with this major federal boost we can supercharge these efforts to help our local economies grow like never before. Like the creation of the EPA and the passage of the Clean Air Act half a century ago, this legislation will mark a turning point for the Adirondacks and is a down payment on a brighter future for the North Country and Upstate New York.”

Schumer stood in front of Lake Placid alongside Adirondack representatives, including William C. Janeway of the Adirondack Council, and Michael Barrett of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Conservation organizations around the Adirondack Park have spoken highly of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes sections that would bolster clean energy sources.

On Monday, Schumer expanded further on that point. The senator discussed acid rain and pollution impacts from coal-fired power plants that used to operate in the Adirondacks, which at one point caused almost 700 water bodies around the park to be declared “dead” due to acid buildup so high as to be deemed unable to support life. Much of that damage has been reversed, thanks in part to projects including the Clean Air Act.

Parts of the bill highlighted by Schumer include:

  • $370 billion invested in clean energy and climate change
    • $43 billion in production tax credits for solar and wind power, batteries, clean hydrogen and mineral processing
    • $10 billion in investments into clean technology manufacturing
    • $1 billion invested into providing energy-clean buses, garbage trucks and transit buses to disadvantaged communities
    • Over $160 billion in tax credits for new and expanded clean electricity projects
    • Loans targeting clean vehicle manufacturing
  • $60 billion in environmental cleanup efforts
    • Climate Justice Block Grants and Neighborhood Equity and Access grants to handle environmental harms disproportionate across different types of communities
    • $1.5 billion in planting new trees, establishing green spaces and forest areas in rural and urban areas
    • Reinstating the Superfund tax, to fund Superfund sites cleaning PCBs out of water bodies
    • $3 billion to reduce pollution at ports around New York
    • $125 million in invasive species control
    • $500 million in conservation and restoration on protected lands
    • $125 million in endangered species recovery
    • $500 million to create new jobs within the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management
  • Climate-smart agriculture and rural development
    • $18.05 billion for USDA conservation programs including greenhouse gas reduction, working farm protections and habitat restoration
    • $1.3 billion for greenhouse gas data collection
    • $3.1 billion for loan modifications for distressed farmers and land grants
    • $2 billion in rural small business loans
  • Energy cost savings
    • Clean energy credits on residential solar, wind and other clean energy
    • $9 billion in whole house rebates and training grants for energy-efficient homes
    • $27 billion for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund
