ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'

Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
CLEVELAND, OH
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Russ
The Spun

Donovan Mitchell Has Perfect Reaction To Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It took a few hours, but...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Lebron Lsb
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Special Message For Stephen A. Smith

NBA legend Magic Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith don't always see eye-to-eye where basketball is concerned. But Magic had an important message for Stephen A. after today's episode of First Take. Stephen A. introduced today's show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which will be hosting...
NBA
Narcity

LeBron James Thanks Vancouver After Dancing With Local Fans At A Kendrick Lamar Show (VIDEO)

LeBron James has thanked Vancouver 'for the hospitality,' on Monday morning, after he was spotted dancing away at a Kendrick Lamar concert in the city. King James was in attendance for the "one of a kind" musician's concert at at the Rogers Arena, along with thousands of other fans. "Special show by a special person," he added in his appreciation post.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers may be looking to clear cap space to sign Kyrie Irving in 2023

Just about everyone has assumed that the Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving has ended, but that may not be the case. When Kevin Durant took back his trade demand recently, it looked like the Brooklyn Nets would be keeping him and Irving for the foreseeable future, but given Irving’s unpredictable nature, no one knows for sure what the future will hold for him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
19K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy