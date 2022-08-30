Read full article on original website
WALB 10
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in an armed robbery that happened in July, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On July 31, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Auburn Drive. A victim told officers he was robbed and beaten by multiple suspects...
WALB 10
Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
douglasnow.com
Broxton man charged with arson by state fire marshal
On Friday morning, the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jesse Floyd, of Broxton, who was charged with arson in the first degree following a fire that occurred last weekend. According to a copy of Floyd’s arrest warrant, he is being accused of...
GBI, police arrest man in June 26 death of 60-year-old woman in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police have arrested a man in the June 26 death of 60-year-old Johnnie “Red” Walker, who was found dead in the 300 block of East 11 Avenue in Cordele. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, Walker was last seen...
Bibb deputies arrest 2 in August 23 armed robbery of Jeffersonville Road T Mart store
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the T-Mart store located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road last Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on August 23, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared with minor injuries.
Cordele Dispatch
Arrest Made in the homicide of Johnny “Red” Walker (update – added mugshot)
Thirty-two-year-old Henry Theodore Williams of Ashburn Ga was taken into custody for the death of Johnnie Walker “Red” at an address in Arabi, Ga, Thursday by members of the Cordele Police Department, Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and Deputies from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
wfxl.com
Teen sought after two were injured in downtown Albany shooting
A shooting is under investigation in downtown Albany Thursday afternoon. On September 1, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Front St, before 1:30 p.m. 22-year-old Dlaryon Poole and 17-year-old Isreal Jones met up with 26-year old Jaylon Williams over a dispute on social media. The...
wfxl.com
Coffee County man charged with first-degree arson
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a Coffee County man has been charged with first-degree arson for a fire from last weekend. According to the Commissioner, the fire set by 33-year-old Jesse Floyd, of Broxton, severely damaged a 910-square-foot home. The fire began at approximately...
WALB 10
1 injured in Americus shooting incident
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is currently searching for the person responsible for a shooting that happened Thursday evening that left one injured, according to the agency. The shooting happened on Barbara Battle Way around 6 p.m. Police said they are not yet sure if the suspect...
WALB 10
Albany man sentenced in drug trafficking
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Gregory Washington, 30, was sentenced to over 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Louis...
Albany police respond to Thursday-afternoon shooting
ALBANY -- Police are searching for an Albany man in connection to a shooting on the 100 block of North Street Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department report, Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met up with Jaylon Williams, 26, over a dispute on social media. The three were in dispute over a Facebook post Williams’ girlfriend made about Williams physically abusing her. Poole and Williams both fired shots at each other. Williams and Poole were injured and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
WALB 10
16-year-old in critical condition after Tifton shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition and a 27-year-old man is facing charges following a Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. The shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue. The 16-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound on Dr. DC Hill...
wfxl.com
Man wanted by Vienna police in connection to August 23 aggravated assault
The Vienna Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted individual. VPD says Jontavious Stewart is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Spruce Lane in Vienna on August 23. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect please contact your...
wgxa.tv
Man wanted for using fake ID, stolen card to buy motorcycle from Capitol Cycle
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the man pictured in this story bought a motorcycle from Capitol Cycle in Macon. But deputies say that he used a fake identification card and a stolen credit card to make the...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident
UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
WALB 10
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co. Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co. Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation. Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Fatal accident on MLK and Pine Street leaves woman dead
12:50PM – UPDATE: The female driver of the Kia, 62-year-old Angela Dawn White, was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened when the driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling on Martin Luther King Blvd, and started to slow down for traffic– a Kia Soul was being driven behind the Nissan, and didn’t slow down. The Kia crashed into the back of the Nissan, which caused the Nissan to roll over.
Georgia mom stabbed to death while 2-year-old son was in bedroom
MACON, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing a Georgia mother to death while her toddler was inside the room. Brittany Wright, 27, died Monday at her Macon home, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Officials confirmed in a release 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka...
wfxl.com
Man, woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint in front of Albany Uhaul
Albany police are investigating after a man and woman were allegedly robbed at gunpoint Monday evening. Police responded to the Uhaul located in the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Dispatch told police that the caller stated that three black males robbed them at...
