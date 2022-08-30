ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, GA

WALB 10

4 arrested in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in an armed robbery that happened in July, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On July 31, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Auburn Drive. A victim told officers he was robbed and beaten by multiple suspects...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
AMERICUS, GA
douglasnow.com

Broxton man charged with arson by state fire marshal

On Friday morning, the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jesse Floyd, of Broxton, who was charged with arson in the first degree following a fire that occurred last weekend. According to a copy of Floyd’s arrest warrant, he is being accused of...
BROXTON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies arrest 2 in August 23 armed robbery of Jeffersonville Road T Mart store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the T-Mart store located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road last Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on August 23, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared with minor injuries.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Teen sought after two were injured in downtown Albany shooting

A shooting is under investigation in downtown Albany Thursday afternoon. On September 1, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Front St, before 1:30 p.m. 22-year-old Dlaryon Poole and 17-year-old Isreal Jones met up with 26-year old Jaylon Williams over a dispute on social media. The...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Coffee County man charged with first-degree arson

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a Coffee County man has been charged with first-degree arson for a fire from last weekend. According to the Commissioner, the fire set by 33-year-old Jesse Floyd, of Broxton, severely damaged a 910-square-foot home. The fire began at approximately...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Americus shooting incident

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is currently searching for the person responsible for a shooting that happened Thursday evening that left one injured, according to the agency. The shooting happened on Barbara Battle Way around 6 p.m. Police said they are not yet sure if the suspect...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Albany man sentenced in drug trafficking

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Gregory Washington, 30, was sentenced to over 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Louis...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police respond to Thursday-afternoon shooting

ALBANY -- Police are searching for an Albany man in connection to a shooting on the 100 block of North Street Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department report, Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met up with Jaylon Williams, 26, over a dispute on social media. The three were in dispute over a Facebook post Williams’ girlfriend made about Williams physically abusing her. Poole and Williams both fired shots at each other. Williams and Poole were injured and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

16-year-old in critical condition after Tifton shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition and a 27-year-old man is facing charges following a Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. The shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue. The 16-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound on Dr. DC Hill...
TIFTON, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Man wanted by Vienna police in connection to August 23 aggravated assault

The Vienna Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted individual. VPD says Jontavious Stewart is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Spruce Lane in Vienna on August 23. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect please contact your...
VIENNA, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Suspect flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in downtown Macon early Thursday morning. The sheriff's office states the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., was called into the county's 911 center around 6:39 a.m.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident

UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Fatal accident on MLK and Pine Street leaves woman dead

12:50PM – UPDATE: The female driver of the Kia, 62-year-old Angela Dawn White, was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened when the driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling on Martin Luther King Blvd, and started to slow down for traffic– a Kia Soul was being driven behind the Nissan, and didn’t slow down. The Kia crashed into the back of the Nissan, which caused the Nissan to roll over.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Man, woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint in front of Albany Uhaul

Albany police are investigating after a man and woman were allegedly robbed at gunpoint Monday evening. Police responded to the Uhaul located in the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Dispatch told police that the caller stated that three black males robbed them at...
ALBANY, GA

