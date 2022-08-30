ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Herald & Review

For a small Chicago church, closing down was an act of faith

CHICAGO — Like so many pastors around the United States, the Rev. Amanda Olson has kept one eye on the Bible and another on the evolving religious landscape. She knew change was coming to the church in America. Yet she hoped her congregation might be spared the worst of...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Marengo overpowers Canton in thorough fashion 41-20

It was a tough night for Canton which was overmatched by Marengo in this 41-20 verdict. The last time Marengo and Canton played in a 39-21 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven...
MARENGO, IL
Herald & Review

He beat up and robbed a man in Chicago. Then they became friends.

CHICAGO - Their journey to friendship began in the most unlikely way. On a snowy night in 2013, 22-year-old Ed Daniels Jr. jumped out of a red Ford Taurus on Chicago’s West Side with four men in tow. They beat up 56-year-old Guillermo Diaz — who was delivering pizza — and took all his money. Daniels was arrested that same night.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use "red flag" laws that allow police to take guns away from people threatening to kill, a trend blamed on lack of awareness of the laws and a reluctance to enforce them even as gun deaths soar. The AP found the...
CHICAGO, IL

