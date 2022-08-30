ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
FastBreak on FanNation

2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith was asked if he had been blackballed by the NBA (his answer was yes). Smith most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and he has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans).
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts

A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks had awkward announcement as Donovan Mitchell trade news broke

The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell was ultimately unsuccessful, but they remain masters at comedic timing, if nothing else. The Knicks’ summer-long pursuit of Mitchell officially ended in failure Thursday, as the Utah Jazz traded the guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. That news broke on social media on Thursday afternoon, and it happened right as the Knicks made their own announcement.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team

The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
FanSided

NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard

Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
