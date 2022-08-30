A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.

