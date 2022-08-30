Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Lakers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
Donovan Mitchell 'went screaming around the golf course' when he got word of his trade from Utah Jazz to Cleveland Cavaliers
Ever been on the golf course when you got some good news?. NBA guard Donovan Mitchell did. Rumored to be headed to the New York Knicks, Mitchell instead was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz. And he was playing golf when he got word of the deal.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jordan Clarkson's Amazing Reaction To Donovan Mitchell Getting Traded
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell shares photo of himself in a Cavs jersey as a kid
Donovan Mitchell shared a photo on Twitter and Instagram of himself in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey after the trade that will send him from the Utah Jazz.
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
RELATED PEOPLE
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and he signed with the Boston Celtics this summer.
Tyler Herro's Cryptic Tweet After Donovan Mitchell Got Traded
Multiple reports have shared that All-Star Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the news broke, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro sent out a tweet.
'Cavs are going to be a powerhouse:' Fans react to blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade on Thursday, as the team acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to reports, the team traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two additional pick swaps for Mitchell. But the Cavaliers believe the cost...
Lakers News: The Donovan Mitchell Trade Response From A Certain Ex-Cavalier
The Lakers' best player is certainly paying attention to his old team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback
In an interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, three-time NBA Champion Patrick McCaw says he wants to make a return to the NBA. The 26-year-old has played for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA・
2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA
In a recent interview with Complex Sports, two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith was asked if he had been blackballed by the NBA (his answer was yes). Smith most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and he has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans).
NBA・
Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts
A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
Knicks could now target Thunder star in trade?
The New York Knicks have officially lost out in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes after pursuing him all offseason, and they could now turn their attention toward another star guard. Marc Berman of the New York Post still expects the Knicks to try to make a trade for a star player...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knicks had awkward announcement as Donovan Mitchell trade news broke
The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell was ultimately unsuccessful, but they remain masters at comedic timing, if nothing else. The Knicks’ summer-long pursuit of Mitchell officially ended in failure Thursday, as the Utah Jazz traded the guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. That news broke on social media on Thursday afternoon, and it happened right as the Knicks made their own announcement.
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard
Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0