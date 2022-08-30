What's Up in the Albemarle: Red Cross to hold blood drives Wednesday

TODAY

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Forrest Park Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from noon to 5 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” at 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

First Friday ArtWalk

First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shriners fundraiser

The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser at the Eureka Masonic Lodge at 218 S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plates are $10. Contact: 339-5461.

TUESDAY

Disabled veterans

The KJ Eyers Chapter 64 of Disabled American Veterans will meet at the Chief Petty Officers Club building at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Contact: 267-1067.

Music on Green

Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PAL Member Show

The Perquimans Arts League Member Show will be held Tuesday through Oct. 1. A $200 prize will be awarded for Best of Show and a $150 award will be given for a People’s Choice award. Works may be dropped off before 3 p.m. on Friday. The fee for three entries is $35. Call Cheryl Carpenter at 252-426-3041.

UPCOMING

History for Lunch

Bill Barber, historian and author of “Tyrrell Timber: A History of Branning Manufacturing Company and Richard Cedar Works,” will be the History for Lunch speaker at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, Sept. 7, at noon. Register for the event at the museum’s website or Facebook page.

Taylor Mueller

Taylor Mueller Realty will host a ribbon cutting at its location at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Friday, Sept. 9, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cub Scout breakfast

Cub Scout Pack 150 will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 a plate, eat in or takeout.

Indian Summer Festival

The Indian Summer Festival will be held in downtown Hertford Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10. Activities will include a Friday night street dance from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring Spare Change. Saturday activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a crafts fair, bike and car show, games and food vendors.

Photography class

Photographer Tom Brennan will teach an online class on photography composition on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Cost is $35 for both sessions for PAL members and $40 for non-members. Register online at https://form.jotform.com/222257178643157.

Music on Green

Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Toast to Perquimans

Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast to Perquimans on Sept. 18 at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Kudzu Junction will provide the entertainment. Food trucks will be available. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.

Music on Green

PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jollification!

Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held Sept. 24 starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. . Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org. Tickets are also available at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center on Saturdays or by calling 252-426-7567; at the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop in Elizabeth City; by mail at P.O. Box 103, Hertford, NC 27944.

Heritage Festival

The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.