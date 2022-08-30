Cutting to 53: Raiders trade CB Mullen, cut Leatherwood, release WR Keelan Cole

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cut from 80 to 53 players brought some moves that were expected and others that were a surprise on Tuesday.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was traded to the Arizona Cardinals after three seasons with the Raiders, who took him out of Clemson with the No.40 pick in the 2019 draft.

Last year’s top draft pick wasn’t so lucky.

FILE – Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood looks up during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Raiders waived Leatherwood on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the third of the club’s three first-round draft picks in 2020-21 to get dumped before the end of their second season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, drafted No.17 overall by the Raiders in 2021, was cut after the Raiders couldn’t find anyone interested in a trade. The Alabama All-American could still catch on with another team.

The moves were more in a series of steps away from picks made while Jon Gruden was the Raiders coach, and paved the way for general manager Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels to put their stamp on the team.

The Raiders also released wide receiver Keelan Cole — another player with potential to catch on with another team. Tight end Jacob Hollister was placed on the reserve/injured list.

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham hands off to Zamir White (35) in the first half of an exhibition victory over the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Running backs Ameer Abdullah, Brittain Brown and Zamir White all have roster spots, along with wide receivers Tyron Johnson, DJ Turner and Mack Hollins. Jarrett Stidham is Derek Carr’s backup at quarterback, after Chase Garbers was waived.

The cuts on offense were guard/tackle Leatherwood, guards Alex Bars and Jordan Meredith, tackle Bamidele Olaseni, wide receivers Dillon Stoner and Isaiah Zuber, tight end Cole Fotheringham and running back Austin Walter. Center Hroniss Grasu was released along with Cole.

On defense, the Raiders released tackle Kyle Peko, safety Matthias Farley and cornerback Darius Phillips. They waived linebacker Curtis Bolton, cornerbacks Isiah “Ike” Brown and Bryce Cosby, safety Qwynnterrio Cole, and defensive ends Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Zach VanValkenburg.

In the Mullen trade, the Cardinals are sending a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders — it could become a sixth-rounder. Mullen played 37 games for the Raiders with four interceptions. Last season, he played five games with one pick. He’s had 134 tackles over the three-year span.

Leatherwood failed to live up to high expectations after the Raiders spent a high draft pick on him. His play during preseason showed he still had to develop as a pass blocker, and speculation that the Raiders might try him at guard didn’t pan out.

Former Raiders running back Kenyon Drake is reportedly talking with the Baltimore Ravens as the deadline approaches.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.