ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cutting to 53: Raiders trade CB Mullen, cut Leatherwood, release WR Keelan Cole

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PpjJ_0hbPL4pG00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cut from 80 to 53 players brought some moves that were expected and others that were a surprise on Tuesday.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was traded to the Arizona Cardinals after three seasons with the Raiders, who took him out of Clemson with the No.40 pick in the 2019 draft.

Last year’s top draft pick wasn’t so lucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJNs7_0hbPL4pG00
FILE – Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood looks up during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Raiders waived Leatherwood on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the third of the club’s three first-round draft picks in 2020-21 to get dumped before the end of their second season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, drafted No.17 overall by the Raiders in 2021, was cut after the Raiders couldn’t find anyone interested in a trade. The Alabama All-American could still catch on with another team.

The moves were more in a series of steps away from picks made while Jon Gruden was the Raiders coach, and paved the way for general manager Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels to put their stamp on the team.

The Raiders also released wide receiver Keelan Cole — another player with potential to catch on with another team. Tight end Jacob Hollister was placed on the reserve/injured list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tOQG_0hbPL4pG00
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham hands off to Zamir White (35) in the first half of an exhibition victory over the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Running backs Ameer Abdullah, Brittain Brown and Zamir White all have roster spots, along with wide receivers Tyron Johnson, DJ Turner and Mack Hollins. Jarrett Stidham is Derek Carr’s backup at quarterback, after Chase Garbers was waived.

The cuts on offense were guard/tackle Leatherwood, guards Alex Bars and Jordan Meredith, tackle Bamidele Olaseni, wide receivers Dillon Stoner and Isaiah Zuber, tight end Cole Fotheringham and running back Austin Walter. Center Hroniss Grasu was released along with Cole.

On defense, the Raiders released tackle Kyle Peko, safety Matthias Farley and cornerback Darius Phillips. They waived linebacker Curtis Bolton, cornerbacks Isiah “Ike” Brown and Bryce Cosby, safety Qwynnterrio Cole, and defensive ends Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Zach VanValkenburg.

In the Mullen trade, the Cardinals are sending a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders — it could become a sixth-rounder. Mullen played 37 games for the Raiders with four interceptions. Last season, he played five games with one pick. He’s had 134 tackles over the three-year span.

Leatherwood failed to live up to high expectations after the Raiders spent a high draft pick on him. His play during preseason showed he still had to develop as a pass blocker, and speculation that the Raiders might try him at guard didn’t pan out.

Former Raiders running back Kenyon Drake is reportedly talking with the Baltimore Ravens as the deadline approaches.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1

With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Hroniss Grasu
Person
Adam Schefter
Person
Matthias Farley
8 News Now

‘You have to pay for that!’ Man, 84, battered, accused of stealing from Las Vegas-area Sprouts in exchange mix-up, lawsuit says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 84-year-old man is suing Sprouts, alleging that employees and security accused him of stealing an item that he had exchanged before battering and assaulting him. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, said James Chiaputti bought something from a Sprouts located in Henderson on Aug. 6 and went to a different Sprouts in […]
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Ravens#Espn#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Clemson#The Minnesota Vikings#Zamir White Lrb
8 News Now

UPDATE: Suspect accused of robbing east valley businesses arrested

UPDATE: Police arrested the suspect accused of robbing east valley businesses on Thursday evening. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking to identify a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road. Police said the suspect robbed the store near the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway on Thursday […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy