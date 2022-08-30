Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: No win weather night for WillCo football
SPRING HILL – I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee all of my life, save a few months at a time in college. One thing I’ve never witnessed is a weather night like Friday night. Every game played in Williamson County was affected by an unusual weather pattern that waited until about 6:30 p.m. to develop, then rolled thunderstorms and pouring rain through the area like bowling balls on the return rack. Oh, we’ve seen rain like this before, but never accompanied by the near non-stop lightning produced.
williamsonherald.com
Roundup: 4 games postponed; Brentwood Academy, CPA clinch wins
A wild weather night stretched four Williamson County high school football games into the weekend, while a handful of others were called early Friday night in Week 3. The Independence at Centennial and Franklin at Ravenwood contests will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday if weather allows. Both games were delayed because of constant lightning Friday night.
williamsonherald.com
Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center partners with Pilgrimage Festival for 'Battle of the Bands'
Offering fun and entertainment for all ages, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is partnering with the Williamson County Schools' Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC) to host a Battle of the Bands for high school acts during its upcoming pep rally. Pilgrimage Festival is scheduled for Sept. 24-25 at The Park...
williamsonherald.com
African American Heritage Society hosts monthly 'Porch Talks'
On Friday morning, the African American Heritage Society (AAHS) of Williamson County hosted its monthly Porch Talks at the American Legion Post 215, three doors north of the McLemore House Museum. The event featured Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, Maury County historian, who discussed “Keeping History Alive” in Middle Tennessee.
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: Brentwood Academy’s home field turns 50
BRENTWOOD – Brentwood Academy’s football field hosted its first home game 50 years ago on Sept. 1, 1972. The Eagles’ football team was homeless during its first two years in 1970 and 1971, as all games were played on the opponents’ field or neutral sites. Legendary...
williamsonherald.com
Fairview High's Sizemore to offer presentation on mechatronics
Local students can now pursue a college major in a discipline of engineering called mechatronics, and teacher Kevin Sizemore is preparing many Fairview High School students for this exciting field of study. Mechatronics has been called the fourth Industrial Revolution. Ford Motor Company is building Blue Oval City in West...
williamsonherald.com
June Louise Smith Johnson
June Louise Smith Johnson age 71 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 30, 2022. She was born in Auburn, New York to the late William Howard Smith, Sr. and Janet Louise O’Neal Smith. June was formerly employed as an office manager with Masterfonics. She is survived by her husband...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Minnie Harper
Minnie Harper, age 83 of Chapel Hill, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Minnie was born in Bon Aqua, Tennessee, daughter of the late Carl and Minnie Martin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harper; children, Robert and James Harper;...
williamsonherald.com
Wesley Financial names Meadows Chief Revenue Officer
Cool Springs-based Wesley Financial Group, recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for the third consecutive year, has named John Meadows as its Chief Revenue Officer. Meadows has served as Vice President for the company since 2020. In his new role, he will oversee and manage Wesley’s...
