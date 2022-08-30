Read full article on original website
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Offensive Takeaways: Ohio State Overcomes Slow Start, Wears Down Notre Dame Defense
Miyan Williams was terrific in the fourth quarter in helping the Buckeyes seal the game, but the Buckeyes certainly missed Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gives teammates gift cards to buy new suits for game day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you look good, you play good. That’s the thought of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who gave each of his teammates $500 gift cards to buy new suits for the 2022 season. Earlier this year, the Buckeyes signal-caller and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba became...
Desmond Howard Changes His Mind On College Football Playoff
There was a time when Desmond Howard opposed the idea of a College Football Playoff expansion. But with a vote reportedly set to take place on Friday, the ESPN college football analyst has changed his tune on the subject. Howard shared his thoughts on the matter during Thursday's episode of...
Arch Manning Throws for Three Touchdowns in Season Debut
The Texas commit began his senior season of high school football with a huge performance.
Pair of Michigan commits set to attend Wolverines’ season opener
The Michigan Insider has confirmed West Bloomfield (Mich.) and Wolverine commits, 2023 wide receiver Semaj Morgan and offensive lineman Amir Herring will be attending Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State on Saturday. With Morgan, the dynamic 5-foot-10, 175-pounder committed to the Wolverines back in December of 2021. He has...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
5-star Notre Dame decommit sets official visit date to Florida
Those following the recruitment of five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley know that the Notre Dame decommit pledged to use an official visit on the Florida Gators in late August. According to 247Sports, Keeley has now set a date of September 10 for that visit, which is Florida’s week two matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Utah State Head Coach Reveals “Advantage” Over Alabama
Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas to move up as Utah, Oregon drop in top 25 polls
The first regular-season 2022 college football rankings won't be released on Sunday like usual even though Week 1 has already provided enough thrills to know there will be some shake-ups coming in the AP Top 25 poll. The rankings are delayed until Tuesday because still have two games left -- LSU and Florida State on Sunday, Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday -- before Week 1 concludes. And while that may be the case, it's no reason to wait with our weekly check-in on how Saturday's results will impact the reshuffled college football rankings.
First Half Analysis: Ohio State Offense Limping Against Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is clearly trying to play through an injury and the Buckeyes offense is out of sync in a tight game at the half.
Twitter, recruits reacting to huge Ohio State - Notre Dame recruiting weekend
Twitter is a huge part of the social media landscape and certainly a big part of college football recruiting. Very often commitments are announced on Twitter and recruits use it to get out all kinds of recruiting related items. And that is the case this weekend in regards to the...
David Blough Signs to Play with NFC North Rival
The Detroit Lions will not have David Blough on their practice squad.
Photos From Ohio State's 21-10 Win Over Notre Dame
Some of our favorite shots from Saturday's matchup between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
247Sports
ESPN's Desmond Howard discusses Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame and Ohio State will square off Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET in Columbus. It is a battle of two Top 5 teams and all eyes will be on this one. ESPN’s Get Up aired Thursday and Desmond Howard was asked a variety of questions about the high-profile matchup. He actually believes Notre Dame, despite being a 17.5-point underdog, has a chance to win this one outright.
David Pollack gives his top four teams to make the College Football Playoff
ESPN college football analyst David Pollack appeared on ESPN’s Get Up show and gave his top four teams to make the College Football Playoff this season. Pollack’s CFP top four is comprised of (...)
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky
Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season. The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception. Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary Miami QB Brett ...
College Football Expert Picks for Week 1’s Top Games
A big opening weekend is on tap for the sport, but who will walk away with a victory?
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
