KMBC.com
Man charged with killing his father at Lee's Summit home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Michael E. Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Hamilton. Police were called to...
KMBC.com
Person of interest in Sept. 1 fatal shooting charged in 2021 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutors Office announced Friday that charges have been filed against a man in connection with a 2021 homicide. That man was taken into custody in connection with a different homicide from earlier this week. Craig D. Moss, 30, has been charged...
No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting
The Sedalia Police Department said Friday that the Pettis County prosecutor decided not to file charges against the officer who shot and killed a man in May. The post No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Missouri man charged in deadly shooting of wife, called 911 after
A 27-year-old man is charged with murder and accused of shooting his wife inside their Clinton, Missouri, home at close range Saturday.
kmmo.com
FUGITIVES CAPTURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Two fugitives wanted following an incident in Pettis County on August 8, have been captured in Johnson County. According to a release, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of the two wanted fugitives on August 31.
Suspect in Belton standoff pronounced dead, investigation ongoing
Gladden Elementary and Wilckens STEAM Academy at Hillcrest in Belton have been put on lockdown as a precaution due to a nearby standoff.
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
Sedalia Police Reports For September 2, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Saturday night, Officers observed a silver SUV drifting back and forth on West Main Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop at West Main Street and North Missouri Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample on the DMT that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Raul Agustin, 26, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. A request for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated has been submitted to the prosecutor.
KMZU
Belton PD dispatched to standoff involving a firearm
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Belton officers were dispatched to a residence early this afternoon regarding a disturbance involving a firearm. Cass County Sheriff’s Office says prior to arrival, a female subject escaped the residence and was taken to a secure location by officers. As a precautionary measure, a nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown and school bus routes were altered to avoid the area. Officers secured the area and negotiations initiated. Just after 6:00 pm, the suspect allegedly shot himself.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 2, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. As previously reported, on the night of August 31st, a Deputy from the Pettis County Sheriff's Department met with a Warrensburg Police Officer at the Pettis and Johnson County line. Deputies took custody of Stewart Kimbrell, 49, of Sedalia. Kimbrell was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on 10 different warrants. Three Failure to Appear warrants were out of Pettis County. Two were for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($7500 cash or surety bond) one for Speeding (Over 11-15 MPH, $60 cash only bond). Three were Sedalia Municipal Failure to Appear warrants for Property Damage, Littering, and Trespassing ($60 cash only bond each). One warrant was out of Stewart County for Larceny (Parts from a Motor Vehicle, no bond). One Failure to Appear warrant was from the Laurie Police Department for Stealing ($100 cash only bond). Kimbrell also had a Probation Violation warrant from Henry County for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($10,000 cash or surety bond).
Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
KCTV 5
Standoff ends in Belton, man ultimately passes away
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Belton, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff and at least one school was put on lockdown “as a precautionary measure.” It has now come to an end after the man shot himself and was taken to the hospital. According to police, officers...
KRMS Radio
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
KCTV 5
Independence woman sentenced 20 years for shooting that killed boyfriend
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/AP) --- An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend in July 2021. Katie Black, 27, was sentenced on Friday by a Jackson County judge. Black pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment. Ryan...
Man dies at hospital after shooting himself during standoff in Belton
A man armed with a gun Thursday caused a Belton elementary school to lockdown and school bus routes to change.
921news.com
Press Release from the Clinton Police Department.
Homicide Investigation in Clinton. Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, August 27th at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was...
Woman dies Saturday in shooting in Clinton, Missouri
A woman died in a shooting Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri.
KTLO
Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
KMBC.com
Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy
HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
