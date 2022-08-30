ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

PIX11

Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said. Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily News

NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources

A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Shane Kelly
NBC New York

Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources

A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘No, I’m not going’ — Staten Islander, 37, accused of injuring 2 police officers while trying to speed off during arrest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 37-year-old man allegedly was resisting arrest when he injured two police officers in his home community of Mariners Harbor. Chris Pinney, who lives in the Mariners Harbor Houses on Lockman Avenue, stands accused in the confrontation, which occurred Aug. 19 around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
