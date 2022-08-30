Read full article on original website
Man arrested for exposing himself on MTA bus, trio responsible for 2 armed robberies, tips sought for South shore crash: S.I. crimes of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are the top crime-safety stories in the borough within the last seven days:. MAN, 53, ACCUSED BY POLICE OF EXPOSING HIMSELF AND STALKING GIRL ON MTA BUS ON SOUTH SHORE. A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly performing lewd acts and stalking a girl...
Drive-by shooting at Brooklyn biker club puts 4 in hospital, suspect at large
Four men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a motorcycle club in Greenpoint on Friday night, according to police. A white sedan passed by a party on Russell Street near Greenpoint Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and opened fire, authorities said.
Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD
GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said. Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away […]
Police: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Authorities say an off-duty NYPD employee was shot in the leg overnight in University Heights.
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
Manhattan serial groper arrested as he was stalking next victim: police
A man suspected of committing three groping attacks on women in Manhattan was arrested early Saturday morning. Police claim Damian Baeza Rendon, 20, was stalking his next victim when they arrested him around 3:45 a.m.
Dozens call for charges against NYPD officer involved in confrontation with 19-year-old Tamani Crum in Harlem
NEW YORK — There are calls for the firing of an NYPD officer seen on video hitting a 19-year-old woman during an arrest in Harlem. Dozens of people gathered at a rally Friday night in Harlem, demanding charges be filed against the detective. NYPD body cam video shows Tuesday’s...
Police: Driver in New York stabbed 11 times in a road rage incident with a jogger
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A driver was stabbed about 11 times in a road rage incident Thursday evening at a Long Island, New York, gas station, police say. Suffolk County Police said in a news release that a 49-year-old man was driving a car with three people to a Shell gas station. Matthew Ulloa, 18, was jogging past the gas station entrance.
After lying in wait, man, 23, slashed woman on Staten Island, say cops.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Brighton man lie in wait for a woman and viciously slashed her multiple times with a box cutter when she returned to her North Shore home one night two weeks ago, authorities allege. Samuel Jackson, 23, of Pine Street, has been indicted on...
Police: Man exposed himself to two teenage girls in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to two teenage girls in July.
Gunplay on the street gets this Staten Islander a seat in a prison cell
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On an early August afternoon last year, a West Brighton resident unloosed a string of bullets at another man on a Stapleton street, prosecutors said. Other people were nearby, but no one apparently was hit.
Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources
A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
Shots fired in Stapleton on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired in Stapleton, Saturday night. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m., about shots fired in the vicinity of Broad Street and Tompkins Avenue, said an NYPD spokesperson. No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.
‘No, I’m not going’ — Staten Islander, 37, accused of injuring 2 police officers while trying to speed off during arrest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 37-year-old man allegedly was resisting arrest when he injured two police officers in his home community of Mariners Harbor. Chris Pinney, who lives in the Mariners Harbor Houses on Lockman Avenue, stands accused in the confrontation, which occurred Aug. 19 around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
4 people shot in Brooklyn; gunman in car that fled the scene
Gunfire rang out around 8:30 p.m. on Russell Street in Greenpoint.
Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating
Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday. The attackers were at the 219 Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m.
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
Mariners Harbor man, 41, convicted of assault in connection to 2018 attack on three Jewish men
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Mariners Harbor man has been convicted of multiple charges and faces prison time stemming from an unprovoked attack against three Jewish men wearing Hasidic clothing in Brooklyn back in 2018. Farrukh Afzal, of Mariners Harbor, was convicted Wednesday of second-degree attempted assault, third-degree...
VIDEO: Man shoves woman, 18, drags her by neck before robbing her in Queens
Police are searching for a man who shoved an 18-year-old woman to the ground, tried to rip her necklace off her neck and stole her wallet in Queens.
