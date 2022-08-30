Read full article on original website
Virginia Tech TE Connor Blumrick Apologizies For Collision With ODU Fan
After Virginia Tech's 20-17 loss to Old Dominion that led to Monarch fans storming the field, there was a collision between Hokies TE Connor Blumrick and an ODU Fan. Blumrick took to Twitter today to apologize for the collision which is shown below along with the incident. It wasn't clear...
The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Virginia Tech's 20-17 Loss to Old Dominion
It wasn’t the start Brent Pry and Virginia Tech football were hoping for on Friday evening when the Hokies fell to Old Dominion by a score of 20-17. Tech got off to a solid start with a touchdown drive and stops on defense. However, a slew of costly errors every which way turned the Hokies sideways and allowed the Monarchs to gain a come from behind victory over Virginia Tech. It’s Old Dominion’s second win over a Power 5 team in program history and both have come from wins over the Hokies.
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion Game Predictions
The first game of the Brent Pry era is almost here as Virginia Tech heads into the heart of one of the Commonwealth's most football talent rich areas in the 757 to take on Old Dominion. The Hokies will be looking to avenge their 2018 loss in Norfolk while the Monarchs will be dreaming of pulling off upset.
Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against Old Dominion
The first game of the Brent Pry era at Virginia Tech is almost here and the Hokies have plenty of intriguing storylines as they get ready to take on Old Dominion in Norfolk. Here's a look at three things I'll have a close eye on for Tech against the Monarchs.
2022 Virginia Tech Football Preview: Season Predictions
Tim Thomas: 7-5 Virginia Tech's schedule this year is a fascinating one to say the least from the tough midseason stretch of Pittsburgh, Miami, and N.C. State to the closing stretch that could be big for the future with Georgia Tech, Duke, Liberty, and UVA. This schedule breaks down into...
The Long Road Ahead
If you know me personally, you might know that I'm a big fan of driving twisty, turny, back roads. There's loads of them in Southwest Virginia that are not only really fun to drive but can provide some great views as well. (If you've never got off at Exit 128 and taken the back way to Blacksburg, I would advise you to do so at some point.) For me, it's one of the additional perks of living in this part of the Commonwealth.
