Will Smith goes for three touchdowns as Ocean Springs beats Hattiesburg 35-6
HATTIESBURG – With its passing game sputtering, Ocean Springs turned to its running game and its defense, and that was enough to produce a victory.. Sophomore Will Smith Jr. ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and the Greyhounds held Hattiesburg to just 107 yards of offense in a workmanlike ...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 1 (09/02/22)
Highlights from Pass, Bay High, Laurel, Ocean Springs, and Picayune. Stone's Chaz Collins has our play of the night. Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anna Kate Rounsaville. This week's athlete of the week is Gulfport's Anna Kate Rounsaville who is a volleyball and softball star for the Admirals. VOLLEYBALL: Gautier...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs grads ready to lead MSU’s ‘Famous Maroon Band’ into Davis Wade Saturday
STARKVILLE, Mississippi -- With anticipation filling the air this week for Mississippi State’s first home football game Saturday, the air is also filled with the monumental sound and preparation of the state’s largest college band. Nearly 400 members strong, the university’s Famous Maroon Band has student representation from...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Mississippi – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MS Gambling Sites
With tens of millions of dollars in sportsbook bets each month and massive casinos along the Biloxi waterfront, its no wonder Mississippi gambling is a hot topic. But is online gambling legal in the Magnolia State?. Read on as our experts provide the latest insights into gambling at land-based casinos...
WLOX
A horse named "Gulfport" is making headlines in the horse racing world
Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. When it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better. |. Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association says there are over 16,000 hotel rooms...
WLOX
Mississippi businessman Icon Victor Mavar dies
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party Committeeman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3. He was 96 years old. Mavar was an early member of the Mississippi Republican Party and held numerous leadership roles in the early days of the organization. He worked...
WLOX
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
WKRG
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
WLOX
Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
WLOX
Moss Point native hopes 2% restaurant tax would improve recreational center
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s been looking the same for 20 years now. It’s time for a change,” said Coach Jonathan Berryman. Coach Jonathan Berryman coaches in Moss Point’s youth football league. He says a 2% restaurant tax could benefit the kids of Moss Point through a remodeling of the recreation center.
WLOX
Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Grammy-nominated country star Deana Carter coming to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Three-time Grammy nominated Deana Carter is coming to Pascagoula as part of her 25th anniversary tour. Perhaps best known for her crossover hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter is set to perform at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are already on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com.
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
Mississippi officers cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting during 2021 hostage situation
A Mississippi grand jury has cleared police officers of any wrongdoing concerning a 2021 officer-involved shooting in Gulfport. On Feb. 11, 2021, Jonathan Dion Turner died as a result of injuries from a shooting on David Street in Gulfport. Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to a domestic dispute....
WLOX
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Delays on I-10 eastbound past Vancleave/Gautier exit due to holiday weekend traffic
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 1-10 eastbound past MS 57 near the Vancleave/Gautier exit is backed up Friday as of noon. Drivers can expect to see slow moving traffic throughout the area and are advised to use caution when approaching, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
