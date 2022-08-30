ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown Part 1 (09/02/22)

Highlights from Pass, Bay High, Laurel, Ocean Springs, and Picayune. Stone's Chaz Collins has our play of the night. Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anna Kate Rounsaville. This week's athlete of the week is Gulfport's Anna Kate Rounsaville who is a volleyball and softball star for the Admirals. VOLLEYBALL: Gautier...
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MS
Education
Ocean Springs, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Vancleave, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Biloxi, MS
City
Gautier, MS
City
Ocean Springs, MS
State
Mississippi State
Ocean Springs, MS
Education
Vancleave, MS
Sports
Vancleave, MS
Education
County
Jackson County, MS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Sports
Pascagoula, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Football
WLOX

Mississippi businessman Icon Victor Mavar dies

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party Committeeman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3. He was 96 years old. Mavar was an early member of the Mississippi Republican Party and held numerous leadership roles in the early days of the organization. He worked...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Magnolia State Live

15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing

A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
GAUTIER, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Vancleave Bulldogs#Greene County Wildcats
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi inmate dies at detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Grammy-nominated country star Deana Carter coming to Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Three-time Grammy nominated Deana Carter is coming to Pascagoula as part of her 25th anniversary tour. Perhaps best known for her crossover hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter is set to perform at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are already on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WKRG News 5

Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy