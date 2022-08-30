ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dog welcomes newborn baby home in an extremely ecstatic way'

This clip shows the precious moment Cali, a dog, met her newborn human sibling for the first time. Cali identifies the odor of the baby by coming closer and starts whirling crazily because she is extremely excited to see her little brother at home. But wait! How could she recognize a baby who is new to her by just catching a scent? Here is a background story in the words of the owner to fulfill your curiosity! "My beautiful Golden Retriever Cali meeting/sniffing (not licking) her new family member - my newborn son for the first time," Monicque Silva explained. "Cali immediately recognizes her new baby brother’s scent & is very excited about the new addition. "To prep Cali before his arrival, we sent home his hospital blanket so she’d recognize his scent for when we arrived. "Both dad & I have waited for this moment as Cali is a very important member of our family." Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
Donkey Who Woke Mom Out of a Dead Sleep to Help a Goat in Distress Is a True Hero

When you hear about a middle-of-the-night livestock rescue, a dog is usually the hero at-hand. This time, though, a different kind of animal gets credit for being the hero we needed (and didn't deserve). The goat he saved deserved it, though, which is why we're so impressed with Waffles' quick thinking and persistence. He's such a good donkey!
Moment Dog Is Reunited With Mom After Her Tragic Car Accident Is So Emotional

TikTok user @chiruss_ enjoyed her month-long trip to Michigan visiting family. But on her way back to Atlanta, tragedy struck and she was in a terrible car accident. She was rushed to the hospital where has since spent time. Luckily, she's already making a recovery no one was expecting. But the time in the hospital meant that everything at home would have to wait, even her dog.
Dog Demands for the Cat to Keep Grooming Her in Video We Can't Get Enough Of

Being in a relationship means sharing responsibilities. One might do all the cooking while the other does the dishes. Someone might be in charge of laundry and the other vacuums. It's all about giving and receiving. Although, some might receive a little more than they give and believe it or not, the same goes for animals in relationships too.
Pup Gets Saved By A Loving Cop After Being Thrown Out Of A Moving Vehicle

An injured puppy was thrown out of a moving vehicle and left to die. Luckily, two women saw the crying dog, wrapped him in a blanket and took the pooch to the Albany Police Station. Patrolman Jon-David Hill called animal control. They wouldn’t be able to do anything for the injured dog and that they’d have to put him down. But officer Hill couldn’t let this happen. “I didn’t think it was fair,” Hill told Inside Edition. “I didn’t want his life to be pain and suffering and just be over. I was the right officer at that moment.”
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
This abandoned and disfigured dog with one nostril has become Insta-famous

This rescue dogwith one nostril wasfeared to have been used as bait in illegal dog fighting. The activity made her disfigured and nearly took her life. The pup was heartlessly dumped on the side of the road after her abusers needed her no longer. Thankfully, she was taken into care...
Dog has a hysterical reaction to dinner

The insanely hysterical reaction of a dog to her meal. This hilarious video shows Cali, a dog, whirling around in excitement after seeing her food. This clip makes it abundantly clear how passionate Cali is about eating. She appears to be so ecstatic that she can't stop turning around repeatedly. "Cali, our golden retriever, always gets excited about dinner time!” Monicque Silva, the pup's owner, told us. “Watch her evening ritual of twirling for her food.” This footage was recorded on June 17, 2022. Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
Chocolate Lab Puppy's Adorable Hop Into the Pool Instantly Made Us Smile

We know we've been trying to spend as much time as possible at the pool while it's still warm out. But we'd take a dip in the water even if it was freezing out if we could do it with one adorable Chocolate Lab puppy on TikTok. The pup went viral online recently for the adorable way she got into her owner's pool. Trust us, it's the joyful video you need to see today.
New Mom Surprises Family With Baby On FaceTime and Their Faces Say It All

There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away

This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
Mom's Hilarious Attempt to Do Yoga With Her Bernese Mountain Dog Is Just the Best

We bet that any yogi would tell you yoga is a quiet time where you focus on centering yourself. The movement and breath work is a full-on exercise that also provides a sense of relaxation. Sounds great right? That is if you have the space to do it! For those of you who have kids or pets, it might not be as simple to get quiet time for a yoga session. Just take TikTok user @grizzly.bane's experience for example.
Video of Bonded Pair Being Adopted Together From Maine Shelter Is So Heartwarming

We can't get over the lengths that one nonprofit went to for two of their pups. We know it can sometimes be an increasingly uphill battle to get any dog adopted. But employees at the Bangor Humane Society in Bangor, Maine knew that their two Pit Bull Terriers would only thrive as a pair. Now they're celebrating their recent adoption with a video that's since gone viral on TikTok.
