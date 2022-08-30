Read full article on original website
msn.com
'Dog welcomes newborn baby home in an extremely ecstatic way'
This clip shows the precious moment Cali, a dog, met her newborn human sibling for the first time. Cali identifies the odor of the baby by coming closer and starts whirling crazily because she is extremely excited to see her little brother at home. But wait! How could she recognize a baby who is new to her by just catching a scent? Here is a background story in the words of the owner to fulfill your curiosity! "My beautiful Golden Retriever Cali meeting/sniffing (not licking) her new family member - my newborn son for the first time," Monicque Silva explained. "Cali immediately recognizes her new baby brother’s scent & is very excited about the new addition. "To prep Cali before his arrival, we sent home his hospital blanket so she’d recognize his scent for when we arrived. "Both dad & I have waited for this moment as Cali is a very important member of our family." Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
msn.com
Donkey Who Woke Mom Out of a Dead Sleep to Help a Goat in Distress Is a True Hero
When you hear about a middle-of-the-night livestock rescue, a dog is usually the hero at-hand. This time, though, a different kind of animal gets credit for being the hero we needed (and didn't deserve). The goat he saved deserved it, though, which is why we're so impressed with Waffles' quick thinking and persistence. He's such a good donkey!
msn.com
Moment Dog Is Reunited With Mom After Her Tragic Car Accident Is So Emotional
TikTok user @chiruss_ enjoyed her month-long trip to Michigan visiting family. But on her way back to Atlanta, tragedy struck and she was in a terrible car accident. She was rushed to the hospital where has since spent time. Luckily, she's already making a recovery no one was expecting. But the time in the hospital meant that everything at home would have to wait, even her dog.
Man Bashed for Wanting To Give Daughters His Late Wife's Childhood Items
"This is precisely why his wife didn't trust him and asked you to look after the stuff," one user commented.
pethelpful.com
Dog Demands for the Cat to Keep Grooming Her in Video We Can't Get Enough Of
Being in a relationship means sharing responsibilities. One might do all the cooking while the other does the dishes. Someone might be in charge of laundry and the other vacuums. It's all about giving and receiving. Although, some might receive a little more than they give and believe it or not, the same goes for animals in relationships too.
msn.com
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Waiting for Her Blankie to Be Done in the Wash Is Everything
Do you remember as a kid being obsessed with a certain item? Ours was our favorite stuffed animal. We'd never leave home without it. Other kids had a blankie that never left their hands. Heck, some were even in love with their binkies. We probably all did this as a kid. And even as the item became all torn and ratty, we would never give it up.
msn.com
Flight Attendant Shares Important Tips for How to Check for Bed Bugs in Hotels
Encountering bed bugs during travel is pretty much a horror story for everyone who's ever experienced it. They're itchy, they get everywhere, and if they manage to hitch a ride home with you, they can even infest your house!. TikTok user and flight attendant @cici_inthesky pretty much lives out of...
dailyphew.com
Pup Gets Saved By A Loving Cop After Being Thrown Out Of A Moving Vehicle
An injured puppy was thrown out of a moving vehicle and left to die. Luckily, two women saw the crying dog, wrapped him in a blanket and took the pooch to the Albany Police Station. Patrolman Jon-David Hill called animal control. They wouldn’t be able to do anything for the injured dog and that they’d have to put him down. But officer Hill couldn’t let this happen. “I didn’t think it was fair,” Hill told Inside Edition. “I didn’t want his life to be pain and suffering and just be over. I was the right officer at that moment.”
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
ohmymag.co.uk
This abandoned and disfigured dog with one nostril has become Insta-famous
This rescue dogwith one nostril wasfeared to have been used as bait in illegal dog fighting. The activity made her disfigured and nearly took her life. The pup was heartlessly dumped on the side of the road after her abusers needed her no longer. Thankfully, she was taken into care...
Woman who had no idea she was pregnant goes into labour 'on night out'
A woman’s night out clubbing took an unexpected turn when she discovered that she was pregnant after going into labour. Check out her surprise journey to motherhood here:. Vivian Wise Ruizvelasco, 20, from Mexico, started suffering intense hip and stomach pain while out partying for a friend's birthday. The...
Mother Moose Turns Around & Rams Truck As Her Newborn Calves Make Their Way Up The Road
These animals have some crazy mother instincts and will do just about anything to protect their young. Moose are the largest member of the deer family and the second largest animal to roam North America. Each spring cow moose give birth to babies called calves. They can have anywhere from one to four.
msn.com
Dog has a hysterical reaction to dinner
The insanely hysterical reaction of a dog to her meal. This hilarious video shows Cali, a dog, whirling around in excitement after seeing her food. This clip makes it abundantly clear how passionate Cali is about eating. She appears to be so ecstatic that she can't stop turning around repeatedly. "Cali, our golden retriever, always gets excited about dinner time!” Monicque Silva, the pup's owner, told us. “Watch her evening ritual of twirling for her food.” This footage was recorded on June 17, 2022. Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
msn.com
Chocolate Lab Puppy's Adorable Hop Into the Pool Instantly Made Us Smile
We know we've been trying to spend as much time as possible at the pool while it's still warm out. But we'd take a dip in the water even if it was freezing out if we could do it with one adorable Chocolate Lab puppy on TikTok. The pup went viral online recently for the adorable way she got into her owner's pool. Trust us, it's the joyful video you need to see today.
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
Fox News
Golden retriever puppy meets his new owner in viral video after taking a solo flight to reach her
Captain, a golden retriever puppy, has been seen by millions of people on TikTok. That's because Captain, now almost 13 weeks old, first met his new owner Carly Hudson at the Melbourne, Australia, airport as he was brought out in a crate to her after the flight. Hudson told Fox...
msn.com
New Mom Surprises Family With Baby On FaceTime and Their Faces Say It All
There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away
This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
pethelpful.com
Mom's Hilarious Attempt to Do Yoga With Her Bernese Mountain Dog Is Just the Best
We bet that any yogi would tell you yoga is a quiet time where you focus on centering yourself. The movement and breath work is a full-on exercise that also provides a sense of relaxation. Sounds great right? That is if you have the space to do it! For those of you who have kids or pets, it might not be as simple to get quiet time for a yoga session. Just take TikTok user @grizzly.bane's experience for example.
YOGA・
pethelpful.com
Video of Bonded Pair Being Adopted Together From Maine Shelter Is So Heartwarming
We can't get over the lengths that one nonprofit went to for two of their pups. We know it can sometimes be an increasingly uphill battle to get any dog adopted. But employees at the Bangor Humane Society in Bangor, Maine knew that their two Pit Bull Terriers would only thrive as a pair. Now they're celebrating their recent adoption with a video that's since gone viral on TikTok.
