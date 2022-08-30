Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
therealdeal.com
CBRE buys medical offices in Mission Viejo for $135M
A New York investor has paid $134.8 million for four medical office buildings in Mission Viejo. CBRE Investment Management bought the Mission Medical Center Buildings 1-3 at 27800 Medical Center Road and the Mission Medical Center Tower at 26732 Crown Valley Parkway, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The seller...
therealdeal.com
Historic medical offices in Glendale to become senior housing
A local developer has broken ground on converting three century-old medical lab and clinic buildings in Glendale into 40 affordable homes for senior adults. Abode Communities, a nonprofit based in Downtown Los Angeles, has started work on redeveloping the two-story Harrower Laboratory and Clinic at 912 East Broadway, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
Park Hotels in deal to sell Hilton Garden Inn near LAX
Park Hotels and Resorts has struck a deal to sell one of its Hilton hotels near LAX, The Real Deal has learned. The company is in contract to sell the 162-key Hilton Garden Inn at 2100 East Mariposa Avenue in El Segundo to a limited liability company with the same address as San Francisco-based DiNapoli Capital Partners, according to sources familiar with the deal.
therealdeal.com
LA building with Banksy mural could fetch $30M at auction
Art lovers who want Banksy’s “Girl on a Swing” can bid for the century-old building in Downtown Los Angeles that comes with it. The auction sale price could hit $30 million. The owners of a historic building at 908-910 South Broadway in the Fashion District will sell...
therealdeal.com
Westwood condo highrise derailed by a Metro subway
The developer of an approved 29-story condominium tower in Westwood has run smack into an oncoming subway. Indivest, based in the West L.A. neighborhood, was approved by Los Angeles in 2010 to build the Flatiron-inspired tower at 10955 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. But the project has run into an unexpected obstacle: Metro’s D Line extension.
therealdeal.com
RE/Max agent in Palos Verdes Estates killed in car crash
Tuba Ghannadi, an agent for RE/Max in Palos Verdes Estates, died during a single car crash in Rolling Hills. She was 70. The South Bay real estate agent was killed Aug. 30 when her Tesla struck a power pole and a parked car, Random Lengths News reported. Firefighters responded at...
therealdeal.com
Billy Jack Carter, Hilton & Hyland GM, resigns
Billy Jack Carter, the longtime general manager of brokerage Hilton & Hyland, has submitted his resignation to the firm. His last day on the job was Sept. 2. “This is all a bit surreal. Hilton & Hyland is like a family to me,” Carter said in an exclusive interview with TRD.
therealdeal.com
BofA offers zero-down mortgages Black and Latino communities in Dallas
Dallas, along with four other cities, has been chosen by Bank of America for the launch of its Community Affordable Loan Solution. The program’s credit guidelines are based on factors such as timely payment of rent, utility, phone and auto insurance bills, and it does not require mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score, according to the Dallas Morning News.
