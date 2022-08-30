ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTWO career fair at the Terre Haute Convention Center

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

Comments / 1

WTWO/WAWV

A Latina will exhibit at The Swope for the first time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Latina will exhibit photography at the Swope Art Museum for the first time ever. Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo will hold this honor as the exhibit opened at the Swope. The Colombian born photographer and Indiana State University graduate is showcasing her ESX/Coca exhibit at the museum. The photographs will focus on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

The Little Italy Festival returns

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member Anna Hollowell has been apart of […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Children’s Museum unveils new expansion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The community now has a new space to enjoy at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. The museum cut the ribbon Tuesday on a brand new multipurpose room. The $170,000 renovation project was supported by private donations and a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The public will be allowed […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local organizations launch “See You in Terre Haute” App

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, along with the city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, launched the “See You In Terre Haute” app on Wednesday. The chamber’s director of community engagement Josh Alsip said he hopes the app can help showcase the community. “It’s really a great opportunity to make sure when […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Idle Creek finishing up renovations to event center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Idle Creek Golf Course is primed to open a new, 4,500 sq. ft. facility that will be open to the public starting next week. Rick Jenkins, who owns the golf course, said he wanted to offer something new in light of new developments coming around Terre Haute. “We were looking at […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU Sycamores opens its season with heavy hearts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — September 1 marks the beginning of the Indiana State University Sycamores’ football season, but players are taking the field with heavy hearts. ISU plays against the University of North Alabama at home with a start time of 6 p.m. On August 21, a crash involving 5 ISU students including several […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Southwest School Corp. announces facility upgrades

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Southwest School Corporation announced its 2023 budget and several future capital improvement projects. The budget will be nearly $24 million which is similar to what it has been in previous years. A series of small capital improvement projects will take place over the course of two years. Many of these […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors program. Boe is the first Indiana […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for local food truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the community came together in support of a local food truck. The Moonlite Drive-In hosted a free movie fundraiser for Anna’s Hands Soulfood. Anna’s was vandalized and damaged in early July. Admission was free and the food truck was there serving customers delicious comfort food. Owner, Shannon Shouse-Hart, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

DePauw edges Rose-Hulman

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The DePauw Tigers rallied to beat Rose-Hulman 17-14 on Saturday afternoon at Blackstock Stadium. DePauw got 2nd half touchdowns from Wally Renie who connected with Northview alum Trey Shaw on a 31 yard touchdown. Renie also added a 7 yard score to win it for the Tigers. Rose-Hulman got touchdowns from […]
GREENCASTLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Grand Traverse Pie Company hosts fundraiser for CASA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Grand Traverse Pie Company hosted Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, on Tuesday, donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the organization. CASA director Glenna Cheesman said they usually work with the restaurant on events like this once or twice a year, and it’s something she looks forward […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Water service could expand in the Terre Town area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Terre Haute and Indiana American Water are gauging community interest about expanding local water services in the Terre Town area. This comes after numerous concerns from residents about well water. A public forum was held at Terre Town Elementary School where city officials and Indiana American Water […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat safety issues. “The industrial park has […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

