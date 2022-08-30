WTWO career fair at the Terre Haute Convention Center

Related
G2E: Terre Haute North falls to Bloomington South
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North 7 Bloomington South 55
A Latina will exhibit at The Swope for the first time
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Latina will exhibit photography at the Swope Art Museum for the first time ever. Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo will hold this honor as the exhibit opened at the Swope. The Colombian born photographer and Indiana State University graduate is showcasing her ESX/Coca exhibit at the museum. The photographs will focus on […]
G2E: South Vermillion tops Parke Heritage 48-0
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – South Vermillion 48 Parke Heritage 0
G2E: Greencastle 36, West Vigo 14
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Greencastle 46, West Vigo 14
The Little Italy Festival returns
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member Anna Hollowell has been apart of […]
G2E: Riverton Parke 26, Fountain Central 14
MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Riverton Parke 26, Fountain Central 14. Panthers improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2002.
Terre Haute Children’s Museum unveils new expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The community now has a new space to enjoy at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. The museum cut the ribbon Tuesday on a brand new multipurpose room. The $170,000 renovation project was supported by private donations and a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The public will be allowed […]
Local organizations launch “See You in Terre Haute” App
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, along with the city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, launched the “See You In Terre Haute” app on Wednesday. The chamber’s director of community engagement Josh Alsip said he hopes the app can help showcase the community. “It’s really a great opportunity to make sure when […]
Idle Creek finishing up renovations to event center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Idle Creek Golf Course is primed to open a new, 4,500 sq. ft. facility that will be open to the public starting next week. Rick Jenkins, who owns the golf course, said he wanted to offer something new in light of new developments coming around Terre Haute. “We were looking at […]
ISU Sycamores opens its season with heavy hearts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — September 1 marks the beginning of the Indiana State University Sycamores’ football season, but players are taking the field with heavy hearts. ISU plays against the University of North Alabama at home with a start time of 6 p.m. On August 21, a crash involving 5 ISU students including several […]
Southwest School Corp. announces facility upgrades
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Southwest School Corporation announced its 2023 budget and several future capital improvement projects. The budget will be nearly $24 million which is similar to what it has been in previous years. A series of small capital improvement projects will take place over the course of two years. Many of these […]
Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors program. Boe is the first Indiana […]
G2E: North Daviess 12 Eastern Greene 2
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – North Daviess 12 Eastern Greene 2
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for local food truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the community came together in support of a local food truck. The Moonlite Drive-In hosted a free movie fundraiser for Anna’s Hands Soulfood. Anna’s was vandalized and damaged in early July. Admission was free and the food truck was there serving customers delicious comfort food. Owner, Shannon Shouse-Hart, […]
DePauw edges Rose-Hulman
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The DePauw Tigers rallied to beat Rose-Hulman 17-14 on Saturday afternoon at Blackstock Stadium. DePauw got 2nd half touchdowns from Wally Renie who connected with Northview alum Trey Shaw on a 31 yard touchdown. Renie also added a 7 yard score to win it for the Tigers. Rose-Hulman got touchdowns from […]
G2E: Washington falls to Gibson Southern 57-20
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Washington 20 Gibson Southern 57
Grand Traverse Pie Company hosts fundraiser for CASA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Grand Traverse Pie Company hosted Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, on Tuesday, donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the organization. CASA director Glenna Cheesman said they usually work with the restaurant on events like this once or twice a year, and it’s something she looks forward […]
Water service could expand in the Terre Town area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Terre Haute and Indiana American Water are gauging community interest about expanding local water services in the Terre Town area. This comes after numerous concerns from residents about well water. A public forum was held at Terre Town Elementary School where city officials and Indiana American Water […]
Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat safety issues. “The industrial park has […]
