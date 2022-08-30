Read full article on original website
‘Tis Time!’ Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
I put a spell on you! Nearly three decades after Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, fans continue to watch the Halloween classic on repeat — and can't wait for more. In the original movie, Max (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, bringing Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and […]
Talking With Tami
Laverne Cox Hosts New Show, ‘If We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox’
Actress Laverne Cox is about to prove she can dazzle stars on and off of the red carpet. The Live From E! host will put her impressive interview skills to good use as part of the network’s new special, If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox. Spotlighting trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community, the series is set to kick off on Monday, See.
