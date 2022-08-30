Actress Laverne Cox is about to prove she can dazzle stars on and off of the red carpet. The Live From E! host will put her impressive interview skills to good use as part of the network’s new special, If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox. Spotlighting trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community, the series is set to kick off on Monday, See.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO