Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO