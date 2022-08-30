ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
Daily Nebraskan

No. 2 Nebraska volleyball welcomes Ole Miss ahead of potential challenge

Resilient muscle. That’s what Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik believed was strengthened following a close three-match sweep over Pepperdine. Although Nebraska swept the Waves, doing so was no easy feat. The Huskers won the first set in a nail-biting 26-24 shootout, then took the second with some distance 25-19, and narrowly closed it out 25-22 in the third, staving off a late comeback attempt by the Waves.
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
CBS Denver

Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser

Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victim of deadly home invasion shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after Omaha police responded to a home invasion call Tuesday morning. Omaha police say they've identified the victim as 19-year-old Alon Reed. Officials say Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. It happened around 10 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis....
