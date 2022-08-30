Read full article on original website
Husker Hour: Football Concerns, Volleyball Dominance
Nebraska’s mainstream fall programs began their seasons in very different ways
Daily Nebraskan
No. 2 Nebraska volleyball welcomes Ole Miss ahead of potential challenge
Resilient muscle. That’s what Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik believed was strengthened following a close three-match sweep over Pepperdine. Although Nebraska swept the Waves, doing so was no easy feat. The Huskers won the first set in a nail-biting 26-24 shootout, then took the second with some distance 25-19, and narrowly closed it out 25-22 in the third, staving off a late comeback attempt by the Waves.
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
klkntv.com
Drought drying up the Platte, could affect Lincoln’s future water supply
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As you look west, the sights are grim through the lens of those in eastern Nebraska. Dry land has replaced the flowing waters of the Platte River from central Nebraska to Columbus. Irrigation this summer has depleted most of the reservoirs in the areas of...
Radio Iowa
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
KETV.com
City of Omaha planning board considering proposal which would add a third Costco to community
OMAHA, Neb. — A new Costco could be coming to the Omaha area. The city of Omaha planning board will be considering a proposal to rezone a subdivision near 180th Street and West Maple Road from agricultural to mixed-use development. According to residents of the area, the plan includes...
kfornow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Early Wednesday Morning West of Downtown Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2022) The body of an adult male was found early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of P Street. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS, the man appears to be in his 60’s. Capt. Hubka said, “there are some suspicious circumstances associated with the death.”
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim of deadly home invasion shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after Omaha police responded to a home invasion call Tuesday morning. Omaha police say they've identified the victim as 19-year-old Alon Reed. Officials say Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. It happened around 10 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis....
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
