Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded
A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
ifiberone.com
DUI suspect in fiery crash west of Moses Lake charged with assaulting law enforcement
MOSES LAKE — A suspected drunk driver reportedly involved in a hit-and-run in Moses Lake before crashing his Jeep along Interstate 90, causing the SUV to catch fire, is also accused of assaulting law enforcement. Michael T. Ryan, 41, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with third-degree assault...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker
Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
nypressnews.com
New details emerge in 2020 murder of woman found dead near Snoqualmie Pass with car in flames
A cold case is resurfacing: Tacoma Police are paying attention to the Diana Davis murder. “It’s been two years now and nothing has come of it,” said Monica Joseph, Davis’ longtime friend. Davis disappeared July 27, 2020, and a few days later her car was found in...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee police seek suspect in theft of bike from outside school
Wenatchee police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a bike Wednesday from outside Pioneer Middle School. Police say the bike is a lime green Trek Marlin 5. “This man appeared to have a beard and was wearing a dark shirt, shorts, dark shoes, dark hat, and a black backpack,” the Wenatchee Police Department posted on social media. “We need your assistance to get this deserving student his bike back!”
KIMA TV
Ellensburg mom facing manslaughter charges over toddlers death
YAKIMA – A local man, Roberto Sanchez, lost his two-year-old daughter Bianca nearly four months ago to what police believe to be manslaughter. His daughter was physically assaulted to the point where she was almost unrecognizable. He says he felt as though he had lost his world. "That's how...
ifiberone.com
Alleged drunk driver who crashed into home near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — An alleged drunk driver who crashed into a home near Moses Lake on Wednesday has been identified as a Richland man. Abel Ramos, 58, was taken into custody around noon on Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Ramos was driving a Chevrolet Sonic...
Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash
Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Brewster
BREWSTER - A 59-year-old Brewster man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday. According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. at King Rock Rd and North Star Rd north of Brewster. Hawley says the victim, Steven Scott,...
kpq.com
Jail Inmate Sends Inappropriate Messages to Minor From Jail
An inmate currently serving his term at the Chelan County Regional Jail is being charged with additional charges after inappropriately chatting with a minor while in jail. On Sep. 2, 24-year-old Adolfo Israel Torres was charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
1 Man Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
The officials reported that the a man was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Kittelson Road near Highway 17. Officials reported that the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle westbound on Interstate 90. Moses Lake Police Captain Dave Sands stated that the suspect vehicle had rolled and caught fire...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 2nd, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half last night. Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles and A pickup hauling pears on a flatbed jackknifed on Highway 2 near Monitor yesterday afternoon, splaying pears across the highway and partially blocking the highway for an hour.
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
ifiberone.com
Man shot in drive-by shooting Saturday in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Wenatchee. Wenatchee police told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The victim, a Wenatchee man, was taken in a private vehicle to Central...
ncwlife.com
Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader
A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
