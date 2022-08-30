A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half last night. Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles and A pickup hauling pears on a flatbed jackknifed on Highway 2 near Monitor yesterday afternoon, splaying pears across the highway and partially blocking the highway for an hour.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO