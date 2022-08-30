ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 14-year-old charged after pointing gun at student during fight at Rock Hill middle school

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 14-year-old has been charged after pointing a gun at a student during at a fight at Dutchman Creek Middle School in Rock Hill, police said.

At around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, a school resource officer said students started running in one of the hallways and yelling that someone had a gun. The officer started heading that way when a staff member said that he had caught the student who was involved.

The teen was taken to the administration office to be searched. Authorities said no gun was initially found.

The SRO continued to investigate and found a gun stuffed in a toilet paper dispenser in a restroom. According to police, during a fight between students, a handgun fell from the pants of the 14-year-old student. The teen then picked up the gun and pointed it at another student. That student then ran out of the restroom, authorities said.

Police said the gun found matched the description given by students in the restroom at the time of the fight.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and pointing and presenting a firearm. The teen in currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This is the second gun found at a school in Rock Hill this week. On Monday, police said a student at South Pointe High School and his mother are facing charges after a school resource officer found a stolen gun in the student’s backpack at lunch.

Channel 9 has reached out to Rock Hill Schools for more information on the incident.

No other details have been released.

