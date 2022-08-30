Missouri is using state funding to let 100 elementary school teachers complete a two-year online graduate certificate program that is designed to boost their math education teaching skills. The funding will support programs at the University of Missouri, University of Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri State, Southeast Missouri State, Missouri State University, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Alisa Nelson talks to Corey Webel, the director of the elementary math specialist program at the University of Missouri. (LISTEN 11:57)

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO