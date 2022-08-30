Read full article on original website
Missourinet
New state wide effort to boost math education and test scores (LISTEN)
Missouri is using state funding to let 100 elementary school teachers complete a two-year online graduate certificate program that is designed to boost their math education teaching skills. The funding will support programs at the University of Missouri, University of Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri State, Southeast Missouri State, Missouri State University, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Alisa Nelson talks to Corey Webel, the director of the elementary math specialist program at the University of Missouri. (LISTEN 11:57)
Missouri judge tosses out lawsuit against school board group about open records laws
A central Missouri judge has tossed out a lawsuit against the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) alleging that the nonprofit is subject to the state’s open records laws. A Georgia-based nonprofit, called the Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF), filed the lawsuit claiming that MSBA is a quasi-governmental body. SLF...
