State, local officials celebrate milestone in Albany’s Law Enforcement-Assisted Diversion program

Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
wamc.org
Former officials subpoenaed in AG's civil rights probe of Saratoga Springs arrests, council to consider reimbursements
Two former officials in the City of Saratoga Springs have been issued subpoenas as the New York State Attorney General investigates potential misuses of police power related to the arrest of Black Lives Matter demonstrators last year. At its next regular meeting the city council will consider a resolution next week to authorize funding for legal services for the former officials.
City of Troy seeking community help
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just days after Troy’s fourth homicide of the year claimed the life of 14-year-old Zaccai James, another shooting on sixth avenue causing damage to homes and vehicles. Several bullets hitting this truck parked out on the street. The home where Zaccai was shot now boarded up. Neighbors were too afraid to […]
Albany felon convicted on ammunition, drug charges
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found Mikal Smith, 28, of Albany guilty on Wednesday of unlawfully possessing ammunition as a felon, and possessing and intending to distribute crack.
WNYT
Emergency meeting held to address violence in Albany
Residents in the Pine Hill neighborhood in Albany are speaking out after a recent string of gun violence. Councilman Owusu Anane held an emergency meeting at the Police Athletic League building, 844 Madison Avenue. The councilman talked about boosting police presence, adding more cameras on Hudson and Quail Street, and...
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
wamc.org
Authorities say remains are believed to be missing Capital Region teacher
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says remains found Thursday are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March. 42-year-old Meghan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.
WRGB
On first day of school, district still needs to hire more than 100 staff members
WRGB — Wednesday was the first day of school in the City of Albany, a district that like many across the state, has been rushing to hire people to fill key job openings in time. With around 9,000 students in 15 schools, the City School District of Albany is...
wamc.org
Troy considering new city council districts
The City of Troy is moving forward with a plan to redraw city council districts. The last time Troy updated its city council districts was 20 years ago. After the most recent U.S. census, city officials agreed it was time for an update. An Independent Redistricting Commission was created through...
wamc.org
False claim of voter fraud concerns from a Berkshire County sheriff candidate prompts rebuke from Pittsfield city clerk
The Democratic primary race for Berkshire County Sheriff, which wraps up with Tuesday’s election, between two-term incumbent Tom Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga has been a punishing one. As the Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court attempts to win the next six-year term as sheriff, his...
Albany Police: Woman shot in back on Lark Drive
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive.
Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property
A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested.
Police: Albany search warrant nets narcotics, arrest
An Albany man was jailed on Friday after he allegedly sold narcotics from his home on Hamilton Street.
New concealed carry law to go into effect Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/ If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowd packs Port of Albany meeting as offshore wind project remains suspended
An offshore wind project slated for Beacon Island at the Port of Albany remains halted and a local point of contention after residents sued the port and town of Bethlehem earlier this summer, and continue to come out in force at meetings. Dozens of people packed the Albany Port District...
Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting
The victim of Sunday night's shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany.
iBerkshires.com
Community Honors Loved Ones on Overdose Awareness Day
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County had 62 fatal overdoses last year, 33 occurring in Pittsfield. Community members marked National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday with a memorial at the Common and a vigil at Park Square. The event — organized by Living in Recovery — aimed to memorialize those...
WNYT
Two people injured during fight on commercial bus
A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Broadalbin-Perth CSD increases security ahead of school year
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Broadalbin-Perth Central School District will soon see new faces patrolling the hallways. Nicole Buckley and Kyle Harris are the newest members of the school district and the district’s first school resource officers. Superintendent Stephen Tomlinson said added security has never been more important following mass shootings across the country; […]
