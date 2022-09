TCU (-13.5, 46) Van Pelt's pick: Colorado (+14) We have to start to climb the mountain all over again, so with that in mind, how'd you like to climb the mountain in Boulder with me and take a team that was 4-8 last year, awful on offense and catching a bunch of points at home. That sound fun? Not really, Scott. Yeah, I know, but we're doing it, and we are buying up a half-point. We're on Colorado on a Friday night, which puts the whole weekend mood in jeopardy. Nothing worse than going to bed 0-1.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO