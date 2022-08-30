ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Snoqualmie Valley School District parents concerned about new bus stop

By Briseida Holguin
 4 days ago
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Tuesday was the first day of classes for the Snoqualmie Valley School District.

Instead of it being a happy day, parents in the Snoqualmie Ridge area are concerned about a new bus stop which they say is dangerous for a number of reasons.

“The entire time we’ve lived here for 14 years, the bus stop was at the corner of a well-lit street with sidewalks,” said Katrina Gangsaas, who has a daughter in seventh grade who takes the bus.

The old bus stop was at the corner of Carmichael Avenue and Sorenson Street. The new bus stop is now off Lake Alice Road off Sorenson Street; but to get there kids need to hike down a very steep 500-foot path that is clearly marked for the use of emergency vehicles only.

“There’s zero lighting on this road whatsoever and it’s going to be pitch black in just a few weeks, both in the morning when they pick the bus up and when they get dropped off at home. It’s also a wildlife corridor — we see bears, cougars, bobcats and coyotes constantly coming through,” said Gangsaas.

“I don’t feel safe to send my daughter. I’ll have to walk her. I don’t mind, but I’m working,” said Rachita Mallesh, who also has a daughter in seventh grade who takes the bus.

A KIRO7 crew walked down the path to see what it looks like and parents were not exaggerating.

“This morning was full of parents making sure no cars were coming down here,” said Gangsaas.

Gangsaas said the district didn’t notify parents about the bus stop changing. She said they found out on Friday when bus routes were posted.

The district said the change is due to bus driver shortages. Gangsaas said she feels like parents are left with putting their child at risk or not using bus services at all.

“I totally understand that’s creating a lot of challenges for the district, but this is not a solution. Kids’ safety should never be put at risk because they can’t find enough bus drivers,” said Gangsaas.

Due to work, some parents said they will not be able to walk their child down to the bus stop every morning, and that is a concern.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

