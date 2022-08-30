Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas man arrested for indecent liberties with a child in Brown Co.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was arrested Friday for indecent liberties with a child in Brown County. After an extensive investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Darin Lierz, 44, of Fairview was arrested on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.
Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
WIBW
Jury resumes deliberations in Day 17 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday morning in Day 17 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. Judge Cheryl Rios excused the 12-person jury to its room to continue its sixth day of deliberations around 9 a.m. Thursday. The jury is...
WIBW
Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum in governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks. The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber Sept. 7 in Olathe,...
WIBW
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hung jury has been declared in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court. Jurors announced their decision Thursday in a fourth-floor courtroom in the sixth day of their deliberations. One juror told 13 NEWS that throughout deliberations the jury was mostly evenly...
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
WIBW
Emporia dependent abuse case suspect sentenced to 3+ years
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Lyon Co. dependent abuse case will be spending the next three-plus years in prison. According to KVOE radio in Emporia, Rachel Daisy Cunningham was sentenced to 38 months in prison by Lyon Co. Judge Merlin Wheeler on Thursday. Following release, Cunningham will be required to serve 24 months of post release supervision.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
WIBW
Defense Attorney explains possible next steps for Chandler case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler... 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options. Six days of deliberations ended yesterday with the jury split seven to five on the murder charges against Chandler...
WIBW
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
Hung jury in Chandler trial
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler. Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
WIBW
Governor’s Wildfire Task Force meets
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force met today at the Kansas Department of Agriculture to talk about recommendations for how federal, state, and local officials, along with Kansas communities, can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires. The two main people running the meeting were...
WIBW
Douglas Co. DA’s Office reiterates criminal process as LPD videos circulate
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. DA’s Office has reminded residents that individuals are not considered criminals unless and until they are prosecuted as the Lawrence Police Department circulates videos of ongoing investigations. The Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office says it is aware that members of the Lawrence...
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
WIBW
Off-duty Lawrence Police detective arrested for DUI
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An off-duty Lawrence Police detective was arrested early Saturday morning for DUI. According to the Lawrence Police Department, at 12:30 Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. The reporting party was inside a home in the area and heard a crash, looked out, and saw her parked car was struck and had sustained obvious damage.
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
WIBW
K-State Holds First Community Visit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Kansas State University presidential community visit initiative kicked off with the first community visit today in the Flint Hills region of Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties. At the community open forum, K-State President Richard Linton and K-State students, Kady Legge and Mark Estares, hosted...
WIBW
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.
WIBW
Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.
WIBW
State leaders to welcome new K-State President at inauguration event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Treasurer Lynn Rogers and other state leaders will help welcome and inaugurate new K-State President Richard Linton. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Friday, Sept. 2, he will attend the inauguration of Kansas State University’s new president Richard H. Linton. “Incoming President Linton...
