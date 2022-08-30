ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
WIBW

Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hung jury has been declared in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court. Jurors announced their decision Thursday in a fourth-floor courtroom in the sixth day of their deliberations. One juror told 13 NEWS that throughout deliberations the jury was mostly evenly...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Emporia dependent abuse case suspect sentenced to 3+ years

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Lyon Co. dependent abuse case will be spending the next three-plus years in prison. According to KVOE radio in Emporia, Rachel Daisy Cunningham was sentenced to 38 months in prison by Lyon Co. Judge Merlin Wheeler on Thursday. Following release, Cunningham will be required to serve 24 months of post release supervision.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell

Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
OTTAWA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Magistrate Judge#Kansas Highway Patrol#Politics Courts#Politics State#Topekan#The Shawnee Co#Kansas Courts#The Kansas Legislature#Kansas Legal Serv
WIBW

Defense Attorney explains possible next steps for Chandler case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler... 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options. Six days of deliberations ended yesterday with the jury split seven to five on the murder charges against Chandler...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hung jury in Chandler trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler.   Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Governor’s Wildfire Task Force meets

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force met today at the Kansas Department of Agriculture to talk about recommendations for how federal, state, and local officials, along with Kansas communities, can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires. The two main people running the meeting were...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WIBW

Douglas Co. DA’s Office reiterates criminal process as LPD videos circulate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. DA’s Office has reminded residents that individuals are not considered criminals unless and until they are prosecuted as the Lawrence Police Department circulates videos of ongoing investigations. The Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office says it is aware that members of the Lawrence...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Off-duty Lawrence Police detective arrested for DUI

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An off-duty Lawrence Police detective was arrested early Saturday morning for DUI. According to the Lawrence Police Department, at 12:30 Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. The reporting party was inside a home in the area and heard a crash, looked out, and saw her parked car was struck and had sustained obvious damage.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

K-State Holds First Community Visit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Kansas State University presidential community visit initiative kicked off with the first community visit today in the Flint Hills region of Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties. At the community open forum, K-State President Richard Linton and K-State students, Kady Legge and Mark Estares, hosted...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

State leaders to welcome new K-State President at inauguration event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Treasurer Lynn Rogers and other state leaders will help welcome and inaugurate new K-State President Richard Linton. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Friday, Sept. 2, he will attend the inauguration of Kansas State University’s new president Richard H. Linton. “Incoming President Linton...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy