Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather

fox4news.com
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Real estate expert discusses rising cost of renting. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay...
fox4news.com
Pedestrians, bicyclists account for 20% of Texas traffic deaths: TxDOT
AUSTIN, Texas - One in five fatalities on Texas roads last year involved pedestrians and bicyclists, so TxDOT is reminding Texans to follow the laws for safe driving, walking and biking. TxDOT says that in 2021, 841 people died in pedestrian traffic crashes and 92 people died in crashes involving...
fox4news.com
Abbott, O'Rourke debate finalized for Sept. 30
Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke have officially agreed to a debate on Sept. 30 in Edinburg. Both sides had previously agreed to a debate in the Rio Grande Valley, but the exact date was in dispute. The hour-long debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group will be...
fox4news.com
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
fox4news.com
North Texas airlines, travelers hope to avoid issues during busy Labor Day weekend
FORT WORTH, Texas - Airlines are bracing for another travel surge this holiday weekend, and passengers hope they don't get stranded. The U.S. Department of Transportation ordered airlines to do better by their customers, but the pilots union at Fort Worth-based American Airlines said the staffing shortage is still a crisis.
fox4news.com
'In God We Trust' signs at North Texas schools break the law, parents say
Parents issued cease-and-desist letters to several North Texas school districts who refused to take down "In God We Trust" signs that they say break Texas law. The parents say the "In God We Trust" signs provided to Carroll ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Keller ISD and Mansfield ISD by conservative corporation Patriot Mobile are not in compliance with the law.
fox4news.com
NASA Artemis launch will be watched closely by star-gazing North Texan
DALLAS - NASA will try again to send its "mega moon rocket" on a historic space mission. The Artemis 1 launch was delayed last Monday, and the next best launch window is Saturday afternoon. The rocket is scheduled to orbit the moon without a crew. It’s the first step in...
fox4news.com
Early giving is now open for North Texas Giving Day
North Texas Giving Day is still three weeks away but early giving starts today and donations are already coming in. Good Day got more information about the cause from Chief Giving and Community Impact Officer Monica Christopher.
fox4news.com
Man wanted by FBI for murders in South Carolina caught in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted by the FBI was caught in Fort Worth earlier this week. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Chester County, South Carolina.
