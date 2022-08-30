Read full article on original website
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
Colorado’s Stunning Navajo Peak Lodge Listed For Sale
Colorado is the ideal destination for people who want to experience ranch life and live peacefully in a scenic western paradise. A gorgeous property that's currently for sale in southern Colorado offers ranch living at its finest. With all that it has to offer, this breathtaking ranch won't be on...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
Grand Junction’s Tips for Hiking Up a Colorado 14er Mountain
Is hiking to the top of a Colorado 14er on your bucket list? It's hard to look at a 14er mountain and not think about what the view from the top would look like. Do you know someone who has completed a hike to the top of one of these mountains?
There Are Only 2 Super Giant ‘Muffler Men’ Left in Colorado
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in the afternoon.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses, and a lot more.
Colorado’s ‘Old Guy’ Is State’s Newest & Best Food Reviewer
There's a new guy in Colorado, who's actually an old guy, and his food review videos are taking over Youtube. "Old Guy in Colorado" is becoming something of a social media sensation with his newly uploaded food reviews of various Colorado restaurants, fast food joints, and snack foods. Valuable Source...
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
Colorado State Fair Under Fire For Awarding 1st Place to Artwork Made By AI
Technology is known to move the world forward, but an art competition in Colorado has some artists feeling like society is heading in the wrong direction. The winners of an art competition that occurred at Colorado's 150th State Fair have been announced and people around the world are not happy with the results.
Colorado Used To Be Home To A Jail For Drunk People
Imagine this... you're out on the town with some friends for a night out when things start to take a turn - it's become one of "those" nights. You know, the kind of night where you've had a little too much to drink. Regardless, you're determined to stay with your...
City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up
You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
Get Lost in All of These Corn Mazes in Colorado
The fall season in Colorado means fun out in the corn. Corn Mazes will soon be opening throughout Colorado with pumpkin patches opening up soon after. Today we're going to check out some of the more popular corn mazes in Colorado that you can visit this fall. We'll show off some photos of many of the mazes below and provide directions to each stop.
Colorado spot ranked as top 'mom-and-pop' ski resort in country
Popular snowsport-focused website SnowBrains recently asked their readers what their favorite "independently owned mom-and-pop-ski area" was nationwide and two Colorado spots made their published list of nine destinations. The top ranking spot on the list was Silverton Mountain, located in the tiny town of Silverton, Colorado. Known for offering some...
Historic Colorado + Utah Photos from Robert Grant You Must See
Take a little trip back in time to Colorado and eastern Utah of yesteryear. This gallery offers 30 images lifted from negatives from the personal collection of Grand Junction photographer Robert Grant. The images below were selected completely at random. As luck would have it, some shots reflect content recently...
My Favorite Colorado Hiking Trails I Completed in 2022
Hitting the hiking trails is one of my favorite activities in Western Colorado. It's been a busy 2022, and I've selected my top 20 hiking trails that I finished this year. The following hikes are explained in detail with links to a complete walk-through for each trail below. MORE: Colorado's...
Grand Junction Confectionery Takes Deliciousness National On QVC
The video above aired yesterday on national television. Were you aware this incredibly popular Grand Junction, Colorado business is frequently featured nationally on QVC?. Yesterday, August 31, 2022, the following image went out on Enstrom Candies' official Facebook page:. It's no secret I've spent a significant percentage of my life...
How Does the Elevation of Montrose Compare to the Rest of Colorado?
If you don't live in Colorado, you know one thing about Colorado. Oh, and mountains. You also know about mountains. So, two things!. If you've ever wondered about Montrose's elevation but didn't really feel like looking it up, worry not! We have you covered! Plus, below you can see exactly how the elevation of Montrose stacks up with other places in Colorado.
Take a Look at This 113-Year-Old Fruita Farmhouse for Sale
This 113-year-old farmhouse that sits on over half an acre was just recently listed in Fruita. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms inside and plenty of storage space outside. The western Colorado house was previously used as a vacation rental and maybe you could too. The farmhouse was built...
Elk rut means closures at popular destination in Colorado
According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, elk rut season will mean annual meadow closures at the popular destination. Starting on September 1, officials will close foot and horse travel off of established roads and designated trails in the areas of Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow. The closures will be in place from 5 PM to 10 AM.
