Grand Junction, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?

Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?

California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

There Are Only 2 Super Giant ‘Muffler Men’ Left in Colorado

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in the afternoon.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream

Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up

You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Get Lost in All of These Corn Mazes in Colorado

The fall season in Colorado means fun out in the corn. Corn Mazes will soon be opening throughout Colorado with pumpkin patches opening up soon after. Today we're going to check out some of the more popular corn mazes in Colorado that you can visit this fall. We'll show off some photos of many of the mazes below and provide directions to each stop.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot ranked as top 'mom-and-pop' ski resort in country

Popular snowsport-focused website SnowBrains recently asked their readers what their favorite "independently owned mom-and-pop-ski area" was nationwide and two Colorado spots made their published list of nine destinations. The top ranking spot on the list was Silverton Mountain, located in the tiny town of Silverton, Colorado. Known for offering some...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

How Does the Elevation of Montrose Compare to the Rest of Colorado?

If you don't live in Colorado, you know one thing about Colorado. Oh, and mountains. You also know about mountains. So, two things!. If you've ever wondered about Montrose's elevation but didn't really feel like looking it up, worry not! We have you covered! Plus, below you can see exactly how the elevation of Montrose stacks up with other places in Colorado.
OutThere Colorado

Elk rut means closures at popular destination in Colorado

According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, elk rut season will mean annual meadow closures at the popular destination. Starting on September 1, officials will close foot and horse travel off of established roads and designated trails in the areas of Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow. The closures will be in place from 5 PM to 10 AM.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

