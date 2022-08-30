Read full article on original website
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Watch Live: Heavy rains cause some street flooding in parts of San Antonio
Not everyone has seen rain so far this weekend, but some parts of San Antonio have had some soaking downpours and it’s causing some flooded roads. Get the latest forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Spivey here. LIVE RADAR:. To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
foxsanantonio.com
Expect a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms today
SAN ANTONIO - A wet start to the day with areas of heavy rain in the western third of the viewing area. Flash Flood Warning continues for western Bandera County until 8:30 a.m. For the remainder of the region, rain chance through sunrise will be more isolated with patchy clouds. Through the day, expect more clouds than sun with tropical humidity in place. This will support a healthy scattering of showers or thunderstorms across our region. If you do see a heavier storm, rainfall rates in downpours could reach or exceed 3-inches per hour with localized flooding. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most areas.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
Ford Parade of Lights will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk beginning this weekend
An online map shows the parade route so visitors and locals alike can find places to watch the procession.
KTSA
Man dies in early morning motorcycle crash
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are reporting the death of a man who crashed his motorcycle on the West side. It was just before 3 A.M. Friday when a driver on Loop 1604 spotted a motorcycle near West Military Drive. He stopped and called police. Officers...
Fly to Hawaii from San Antonio for $300 roundtrip
Kick the winter blues with a trip to beautiful Kahului.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
news4sanantonio.com
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
KTSA
Migrants being held captive in San Antonio motel recovering after captor hits them with a truck
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two migrants who were being held captive at a San Antonio motel are recovering after they were run over by their captors. It happened just before 5 P.M. Wednesday at Berg’s Mill Motel on South Presa. Four men, reported to be in their...
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
Iconic Austin Restaurant Known For Cheeky Signs Is Expanding Across Texas
El Arroyo could be coming to a city near you!
2 injured including 4-year-old, 1 dead following shooting on the city's northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot following some type of disturbance Friday night on the northeast side, police say. Just before midnight Saturday, San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Alamo Estates Apartment for a shooting. Police said early information...
San Antonio’s estranged relationship with actor Armie Hammer after his fall
Intense allegations were made against the actor.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Here’s how much more rain San Antonians could see in next 7 days | FORECAST
Here's how much more rain San Antonians could see in next 7 days | FORECAST. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. This damp pattern will take...
San Antonio woman arrested for fatal hit and run crash back in January
SAN ANTONIO — Seven months after a hit and run accident that killed a father of four, a San Antonio woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the case. In January, 30-year-old Mariano Lugo was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and killed. This week, San...
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.
Jason Landry was a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The 21-year-old was an adventurous musician and artist who loved the outdoors and marched to the beat of his own drum.
San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video
'The very fact that you exist annoys me!' the terminated teacher appears to tells a student in a video clip circulated on social media.
KTSA
Police investigating funds theft at Kirby Senior Center
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kirby police are investigating theft of funds by a leader of the Kirby Senior Center. Kirby police said it received a complaint August 9th from a board member at the Kirby Senior Center against the center’s executive director. Police looked into the financial...
KTSA
San Antonio man gets 18 years in prison for fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 18 years in prison for a San Antonio man convicted in a 2020 hit and run accident that killed a motorcyclist. Christopher Norton, 32, pled guilty in July to one charge of failing to stop and render aid resulting in death.
