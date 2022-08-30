ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Expect a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms today

SAN ANTONIO - A wet start to the day with areas of heavy rain in the western third of the viewing area. Flash Flood Warning continues for western Bandera County until 8:30 a.m. For the remainder of the region, rain chance through sunrise will be more isolated with patchy clouds. Through the day, expect more clouds than sun with tropical humidity in place. This will support a healthy scattering of showers or thunderstorms across our region. If you do see a heavier storm, rainfall rates in downpours could reach or exceed 3-inches per hour with localized flooding. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most areas.
Man dies in early morning motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are reporting the death of a man who crashed his motorcycle on the West side. It was just before 3 A.M. Friday when a driver on Loop 1604 spotted a motorcycle near West Military Drive. He stopped and called police. Officers...
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
Police investigating funds theft at Kirby Senior Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kirby police are investigating theft of funds by a leader of the Kirby Senior Center. Kirby police said it received a complaint August 9th from a board member at the Kirby Senior Center against the center’s executive director. Police looked into the financial...
