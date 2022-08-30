ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills

Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho's fire-prone rangelands.
Labor Day weekend travel will be busy, according to AAA

BOISE, Idaho — Roads and airports are projected to be busy for Labor Day weekend, as overall bookings are up 22% compared to last year, according to AAA. The heaviest traffic is expected on Thursday afternoon and Monday afternoon, when most drivers will be starting and ending their Labor Day trips. Bookings for airfare, hotels, rental cars, cruises and tours have all increased from 2021, according to AAA.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice

Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud

A southwestern Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid program by falsely claiming services to participants with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to 180 days in the Ada County Jail and must repay more than $146,000 in criminal restitution. The post Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud appeared first on Local News 8.
Game Tracker: Boise State opens 2022 campaign at Oregon State

BOISE, Idaho — Year No. 2 of the Andy Avalos era at Boise State has finally arrived. The Broncos kick off the 2022 campaign Saturday against Oregon State, looking to reestablish their foundation with a clean slate. As the 'Official Station of Bronco Nation,' fans can keep up with...
Boise State falls to Oregon State 34-17 in season opener

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's highly-anticipated season opener against Oregon State quickly snowballed in favor of the Beavers Saturday night. Trailing 24-0 at halftime, the Broncos were unable to pull themselves back despite a strong second-half effort, dropping the week one contest 34-17. Following back-to-back interceptions and a fumble from Hank Bachmeier, Boise State elected to pull the fourth-year starter in favor of redshirt freshman Taylen Green early in the second quarter.
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’

The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation.  Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
