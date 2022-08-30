Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
KTVB
Idaho native Brandon Kipper 'excited' to face hometown Broncos
Oregon State's Brandon Kipper grew up a Boise State fan, but was not offered a scholarship. Since then, the Columbia grad has "always wanted" to face the Broncos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills
Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
KTVB
Labor Day weekend travel will be busy, according to AAA
BOISE, Idaho — Roads and airports are projected to be busy for Labor Day weekend, as overall bookings are up 22% compared to last year, according to AAA. The heaviest traffic is expected on Thursday afternoon and Monday afternoon, when most drivers will be starting and ending their Labor Day trips. Bookings for airfare, hotels, rental cars, cruises and tours have all increased from 2021, according to AAA.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVB
From fan to foe: Caldwell's Brandon Kipper 'always wanted' to face hometown Broncos
BOISE, Idaho — When Boise State kicks off the 2022 season Saturday night in Corvallis, the Broncos will be represented by team captains John Ojukwu and Scott Matlock, a pair of Idaho natives. Believe it or not, they are not the only two Idahoans leading their respective teams into...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
KTVB
Fire that prompted I-84 closure in eastern Oregon now fully contained
BOISE, Idaho — I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario was temporally closed Thursday, due to a wildfire by the roadway. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Friday that the 365 Fire burned 1,258 acres and is now 100% contained. On Thursday, eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed from Exit...
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersspine.com
Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice
Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud
A southwestern Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid program by falsely claiming services to participants with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to 180 days in the Ada County Jail and must repay more than $146,000 in criminal restitution. The post Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud appeared first on Local News 8.
KTVB
Game Tracker: Boise State opens 2022 campaign at Oregon State
BOISE, Idaho — Year No. 2 of the Andy Avalos era at Boise State has finally arrived. The Broncos kick off the 2022 campaign Saturday against Oregon State, looking to reestablish their foundation with a clean slate. As the 'Official Station of Bronco Nation,' fans can keep up with...
KTVB
Bronco Bash gets fans pumped for Boise State-Oregon State game
The Boise State Broncos will be taking on the Oregon State Beavers, Saturday night at 8:30. Fans are spending the day getting pumped for the big game.
KTVB
Strode Fire burns 200 acres near Homedale
The fire is located near Strode Basin, just 10 miles southwest of Homedale. The Bureau of Land Management said the fire has burned nearly 200 acres as of Saturday.
'The dust is starting to settle': Boise realtor starting to see signs of a stable housing market
BOISE, Idaho — The Federal Reserve has increased rates to combat inflation, and the Boise housing market is already beginning to see the impact, according to Boise Regional Realtor President Becky Enrico-Crum. Today, homebuyers are receiving loans with interest rates between 5 to 6%, Enrico-Crum said. A year ago,...
KTVB
Boise State falls to Oregon State 34-17 in season opener
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's highly-anticipated season opener against Oregon State quickly snowballed in favor of the Beavers Saturday night. Trailing 24-0 at halftime, the Broncos were unable to pull themselves back despite a strong second-half effort, dropping the week one contest 34-17. Following back-to-back interceptions and a fumble from Hank Bachmeier, Boise State elected to pull the fourth-year starter in favor of redshirt freshman Taylen Green early in the second quarter.
signalamerican.com
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
Comments / 0