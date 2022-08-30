ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of late Pennsylvania National Guard soldier

By George Stockburger, AP
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at all commonwealth, facilities, and all public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of Pennsylvania National Guard Private Alyssa Cahoon.

Cahoon, a resident of Wayne County, died on Thursday, August 25 several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina.

Officials at the base in South Carolina said she had collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20, news agencies report. She had been training there with her twin sister, Brianna Cahoon, news outlets reported.

Volleyball and basketball team rosters indicate Cahoon was a rising high school senior in Forest City, a small town in northeastern Pennsylvania near Scranton, The Post and Courier reported.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis.

A battalion post on Saturday said Cahoon’s family is asking people to collect pull tabs and give them to local Ronald McDonald houses as a fundraiser in her memory.

Mystery deposits are bonus one-time rebates from Pa. Department of Revenue

Cahoon’s death is being investigated, according to a statement released by Fort Jackson.

The Cahoons were human resource specialists in the battalion’s Bravo Company, The State reported.

Human resource specialists must undergo eight weeks and five days of advanced, infantry training at Fort Jackson, the newspaper reported.

The US and commonwealth flags shall be lowered to half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

