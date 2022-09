Becky Perry Miles, 74, of Lexington passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. , she was the daughter of the late Walter Reid Perry and JoAnn Withers Perry. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, the Rev. Dr. Robert S. Miles Jr.; sons Matthew (Catherine) of. Roanoke. ,...

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO