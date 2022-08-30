Mesa County is Prepared to Launch Open Burn Season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Applications for home burn permits will be accepted by Mesa County Public Health starting on September 1.

For the City of Grand Junction, the autumn burn season lasts until September 30; for the remainder of Mesa County, it lasts until October 31. Mesa County Public Health issues permits for everyone in the county (even those who are located within the municipal borders). These $25 permits are good for the whole calendar year during the two specified burn seasons. Local fire protection districts receive all of the permit revenue.

Permits for agricultural burns are free. Agricultural burning is only allowed inside the boundaries of Grand Junction’s city limits during the approved fall and spring seasons. Agricultural burning is permitted year-round outside of the city.

The online application process provided by Mesa County Public Health is the simplest method to get a permit. This online tool has undergone a redesign and is now more user-friendly than before. After you check out, you will receive an email with your permit. Call our staff at 970-248-6900 if you need help utilizing the web portal. For assistance, you may also visit Mesa County Public Health at 510 29 12 Road.

Once you have a permit, it’s crucial to keep an eye on weather, safety alerts, and air quality.

If a red flag warning, a fire restriction, or a no burn recommendation are in effect, burn permits are invalid. Information on air quality is available on the Mesa County Public Health website. Monitoring air quality conditions and alerts is simple to do on the Air Quality website.

Open burning contaminates the atmosphere and creates a fire risk. If feasible, take into account alternatives like composting or wood chipping. Organic waste such leaves, grass clippings, tree limbs, hay, and straw is accepted at the Mesa County Organic Materials Composting Facility at Mesa County Solid Waste, 3071 U.S. Hwy 50, at no cost to Mesa County residents.

