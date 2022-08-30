Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle
An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
Police: Bettendorf suspect, banned from casino, tries to use fake $100 bill
A 37-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a casino after he was banned from there last year. Mark Hampton faces a charge of forgery, court records say. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hampton entered the Isle Casino, 1777...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport, Bettendorf police
Bettendorf Police arrested a Davenport man for sexually abusing a child around ten years ago. Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say. A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate burglary at Heartland Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating an Aug. 4, burglary at Heartland Park Senior Living. According to police, officers responded to Heartland Park Senior Living for a Burglary complaint where a shed and soda machine were broken into overnight. Someone had drilled into the soda machine and had...
Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say
A Clinton husband and wife were arrested Wednesday in connection with the February 2021 shooting death of a man in an apartment.
Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off
An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
2 Scott County men to pay $90,000, dispose of 2,000 tires
Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say. A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July.
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting
Bettendorf Police arrested a Davenport man for sexually abusing a child around ten years ago. Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say. A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July. Visit Quad Cities...
Galesburg man charged with DUI after falling in parking lot
Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon (August 27th) responded to a “person down” call in the Galesburg Towers parking lot that lead to a DUI arrest. GHAS paramedics were already evaluating 61-year-old Joseph Hurtuk of Galesburg in the 1300 block of North Henderson Street when police arrived. The caller told dispatch Hurtuk had fallen in the parking lot, and an open alcoholic container was visible in the front passenger seat. The witness told police that Hurtuk pulled up in front of the building and parked in the fire zone; got out of his vehicle while carrying a full plate of spaghetti and fell to the ground a few feet from his vehicle. Hurtuk denied driving or drinking despite emitting a strong alcoholic odor. The vehicle was still running, according to police reports. Hurtuk stood up and almost immediately fell over again. He displayed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Hurtuk was transported to the Public Safety Building where he would throw himself on the floor and complain of head pain but refused treatment. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the Knox County Jail.
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?
Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
Cedar Rapids man allegedly upset that his beer was stolen arrested for swinging knife around at Shelter House
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening people at Shelter House in Iowa City by swinging and stabbing at people with a knife. 42-year-old Michael Trask of Lexington Drive Northeast was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera with an open pocket knife in his right hand, gesturing the blade towards individuals outside the facility on Southgate Avenue. Persons around Trask flinched back and ran away from him. One ran into Shelter House and told staff to call police because Trask was swinging his knife at people.
1 in custody after standoff
One person was in custody about 1:15 a.m. Friday after an hour-long standoff with police in Davenport. The incident began shortly before 12:15 a.m. on the 6400 block of Western Avenue. Police gathered outside a duplex, and used a loudspeaker to encourage a person inside to come out. At least...
3 arrested in Davenport arson case
A Davenport man is behind bars in connection with an arson case from July. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 5:28 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of possible arson inside an occupied home in the 1500 block of Washington Street, according to a news release and arrest affidavits. The structure involved […]
Coralville man accused of domestic assault and theft
Coralville man accused of domestic assault and theft. A Coralville man was taken into custody on warrants stemming from an alleged domestic assault and theft earlier this summer. Police say the incident occurred the afternoon of July 26th at the woman’s 13th Street residence. 38-year-old Rick Nance of Boston Way...
Davenport man convicted of felon in possession of a firearm, witness tampering
On August 31, a federal jury found Roylee Richardson, Jr., age 32 of Davenport, guilty of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Tampering with a Witness. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on February 7, 2021, officers from the Davenport Police Department […]
Man arrested after early morning Davenport police presence
A Bettendorf man was arrested early this morning on several misdemeanor charges after a heavy police presence at the intersection of Fourth and Harrison in Davenport. Logan Wesley Garrison, age 18, was arrested on charges including Criminal Mischief 5th Degree, two counts of Eluding, Failure to Display a Registration Plate and No Insurance. He was released on bond. No further information is available at this time.
Crews fight Saturday house fire; occupants escape safely
A Davenport home was so severely damaged by fire Saturday that it may be a total loss. The fire started about noon Saturday in a house on the 1600 block of West 4th Street. The blaze, firefighters said, started in an unattached structure, then spread to the house. Six fire...
Have You Seen These Thieves Before? Abernathy’s Needs Your Help Identifying Them
These past couple years have been hard on small businesses. It seems we're out of the woods, yet we are stilll seeing places go out of business far too often. To those that have somehow been able to hang on, we need to applaude and support them. That's why it's...
Suspect in boating crash now faces child-endangerment charges
A 35-year-old Port Byron man who earlier was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated now faces child-endangerment charges. About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.
