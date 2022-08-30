Abducted Shakopee baby found safe in Wisconsin, non-custodial mother in custody

BringMeTheNews

The 9-month-old baby who was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial mother from the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday has been found safe.

Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen announced the suspect, 24-year-old Zenitra Lee, and the 9-month-old boy, identified as Jahki Forester, were found just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in Hager City, Wisconsin.

"Forester was found unharmed and is safe. Lee is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota," Hennen announced.

“This matter is still under investigation, and we know that people have a lot of questions about this incident,” Hennen added. "Many of these questions will be addressed in the charging documents.”

This is a breaking news update. Read the original story below.

Authorities are continuing to search for a 9-month-old boy who went missing Tuesday after being taken from the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee by his non-custodial mother.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said authorities are requesting the public's help in locating 9-month-old Jakhi Forester.

His non-custodial mother, 25-year-old Zenitra Lee — who also goes by the name Zenitra Forester — took the child from protective custody at approximately 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Lee and Jakhi were last seen at the Scott County Government Center, with Lee leaving on-foot with the child.

Jakhi is described as a Black boy with black hair wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants.

Lee is described as a 5'8", 142-pound Black woman with black hair wearing a black bandana, leggings, a gray tank top, a light gray hoodie and a Patagonia backpack with black sandals.

While authorities say the incident does not currently meet the criteria for an AMBER alert, a public safety alert phone message went out to area residents around 2:15 p.m.

The initial alert described two vehicles sought in the investigation, but the Scott County Sheriff's Office later said no known vehicles are associated with the case.

Anyone who sees either the mother or the child is asked to call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-496-8423.