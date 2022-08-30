A Villager has opted to drop charges after previously reporting his sister stole from money his golf cart. The owner of the golf cart reported that he had been at church on June 19 when 69-year-old Dana Patric Buss of the Village of Dunedin went to his residence in the Village of Virginia Trace and took $60 in cash from his golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Buss had been caught on a surveillance camera “rummaging” around in her brother’s golf cart. The cash had been wrapped in a rubber band with an inactive debit card and some miscellaneous business cards.

