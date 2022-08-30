ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Stefanowski, Bronin weigh in on teacher vacancies in Hartford

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niZJ0_0hbPBa0P00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican candidate for governor of Connecticut tackled the teacher vacancy issue in Hartford Public Schools.

At a press conference Tuesday, Bob Stefanowski acknowledged the 90 vacant teacher positions in Hartford schools. If elected, he said he would use some of the $5 billion state budget surplus to help fill the gaps.

News 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters

“As a governor, you to try to balance that,” Stefanowski said. “Maybe it’s pay I don’t know. Maybe we do need to pay incoming teachers more to attract them.”

Mayor Luke Bronin responded, saying it’s not about lack of funding.

“That’s the challenge of a tight labor market in which a lot of people re-assessed their choices the last couple of years, but look, I’m pleased Bob Stefanowski is interested in making an investment into education.”

When the mayor was asked about temporarily waiving teacher certifications as a solution, he said leaders “need to be cautious about lowering standards.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year

The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Education
WTNH.com

It’s Fair Season in CT!

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
CHESTER, CT
WTGS

Principal suspended for hiring left-wing teachers to push politics in classroom

COS COB, Conn. (TND) — An assistant principal working in the Greenwich Public Schools (GPS) system in Connecticut was caught on undercover video explaining how he doesn't hire teachers who are Catholics because they are more "conservative," and that he prefers hiring progressive teachers because they are "savvy about delivering a Democratic message" to students.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Stefanowski
WTNH

Gov. Lamont declares Aug. 31 Overdose Awareness Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont declared on Wednesday that Aug. 31 will now be recognized as Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut, to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of addiction and overdoses. Addiction and subsequent overdosing is a nationwide struggle, especially when it involves opioids. In light of this, Gov. Lamont is encouraging […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Conn. gov. reminds residents of addiction resources

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is reminding residents that state resources are available to help anyone struggling with addiction.The announcement came on International Overdose Awareness Day."We're doing everything we can to make sure you know you can come, you can get help, and you get help without judgement," Lamont said. "There's treatment. There's prevention. We're doing everything we in order to be there for each and every one of your loved ones."The Connecticut Department of Health says there were more than 1,500 confirmed overdose deaths last year. That's an increase of more than 11% from the previous year.Of those deaths, 93% involved an opioid, like fentanyl, heroin or prescription opioids for pain relief.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Hartford Public Schools#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
NBC Connecticut

Labor Day 2022 Events in Connecticut

There are lots of things to do in Connecticut on Labor Day weekend. Woodstock Fair: The Woodstock Fair's 161st celebration goes from Sept. 2-5. As always, it is packed with entertainment and attractions. There are two stages where demonstrations and live music take place. They have animal shows, martial artists, classic tractor pulls, senior bowling and more. There’s also a huge variety of musicians and comedians, from AC/DC tribute bands to Nashville “country legends” Gaitlin Brothers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

State Healthcare Exchange insurance rates to increase

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As inflation hovers around a 40-year high, insurance rates are not exempt. The State Insurance Commissioner is reporting that medical costs are up 8 to 10%, with prescriptions 10 to 12%. This means the rates for the State Healthcare Exchange are going up. “It is a lot, we just bought our […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

200,000 new bivalent COVID-19 boosters ordered for CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) By this time next week the plan is to have many people in Connecticut boosted with the brand new COVID-19 booster shot, which targets the omicron variant. Supplies continue to roll in and healthcare systems are working to get appointments ready. “So people can start to make appointments and certainly by next […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTNH

The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Lamont Responds to Viral Project Veritas Video

On Wednesday afternoon, after Greenwich Schools announced that the administrator portrayed in a viral video from Project Veritas talking about not wanting to hire Catholics or people over 30, had been placed on administrative leave by Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement about hiring practices at local school districts, saying, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.”
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Gov. Lamont holds meeting for new commission on gun violence prevention

(WTNH) — The newly established Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention held its inaugural meeting on Wednesday. “I feel like now, something will get done about the shootings,” said Janet Rice, a survivor advocate. Janet Rice lost her only son, Shane, to gun violence almost ten years ago. She’s now a commission member. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy