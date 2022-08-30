In the UK, even prime ministers who win elections have a dubious mandate

‘The UK electoral system that does not come close to translating share of the vote into share of parliamentary seats.’

In his otherwise excellent article (Think it’s all over? Think again – if Truss wins, she will have to call an election, 25 August), Martin Kettle states: “Prime ministers who win general elections unquestionably have a mandate from the country.”

That is not “unquestionable” given the UK electoral system, which – unlike in most other democracies – does not come close to translating share of the vote into share of parliamentary seats.

From 1945 onwards, no party winning a general election has gained 50% of the vote, yet often they have had a substantial majority of seats in the Commons. Boris Johnson’s Conservatives gained a substantial majority of seats with 43.6% of the vote. A legitimate win under the current rules, yes, but “a mandate from the country”, no.