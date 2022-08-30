ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border

A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Double Stabbing in San Jose

Police in San Jose are investigating a double stabbing that occurred late Saturday afternoon. A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue, near the Capitol Drive-In. Two men were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. One...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police

Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
FOSTER CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

12-Year-Old Girl Shot in Pittsburg Road Rage Incident, Suspect in Custody

A road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon injured a 12-year-old girl after she was shot, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue. The girl, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was shot in her right lower leg. She is in stable condition Friday evening at a local hospital.
PITTSBURG, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gun Violence Costs Santa Clara County $72M Per Year: Report

Gun violence is costing Santa Clara County and services like police, emergency, medical and criminal justice agencies an estimated $72.5 million a year, according to a county study seeking effective solutions on a local scale. Initially requested in 2019 after the fatal Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, the county Board of...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Parents Demand Immediate Changes After Shooting at Oakland School

Oakland parents still reeling from Monday's shooting at Madison Park Academy involving a 12-year-old shooter and 13-year-old victim are demanding the district make changes to better ensure the safety of their children. Marina Munoz is one of many frustrated parents who are hesitant to send their students back to school.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Hijab#Prison#Violent Crime
NBC Bay Area

1 Killed in Traffic Collision Saturday Morning

San Jose police responded to a fatal traffic collision involving multiple cars Saturday morning in the city's Hellyer neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene of the accident in the area of Hellyer Ave. and Ridgebrook Way at approximately 3:33 a.m. and pronounced the victim dead. According to the police, an...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents of Chinese Boys Home Reunite Over Memories

The 80 and 90-something-year-old Chinese men shuffling into Millbrae's Tai Wu restaurant on a recent day had much more to share than just lunch. They were there to share a unique camaraderie as children who'd once lived in the Chung Mei Boys Home, an El Cerrito facility that took in Chinese boys between 1935 and 1954.
EL CERRITO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Starts Massive Sweep of Homeless Encampment Near Airport

After months of delays and debates, San Jose launched a massive month-long sweep of a sprawling homeless encampment near the airport Thursday. It was a jarring site for the 200 or so unhoused people in the encampment around Guadalupe Gardens, as crews plowed through the targeted first zone, near Hedding Street, of the 40-acre site.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

CHP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-580 in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on westbound Interstate 580 in Oakland Saturday night. The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. on the westbound lanes of I-580 near MacArthur Boulevard. At this time, all westbound lanes are closed. CHP said that at least two vehicles...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

VTA Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers During Heat Wave

During this weekend's heat wave, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is providing free rides to several local cooling centers during the heat wave. There are dozens of cooling centers set up across the South Bay including in Campbell, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.
CAMPBELL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

156th Scottish Games Celebration at Alameda County Fairgrounds

Some of the world's best caber tossers and hammer throwers are headed to the East Bay. The Scottish Games are taking place in Pleasanton at the Alameda County Fairgrounds from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4 to mark the 156th festival celebrating Scottish heritage. The games begin at 8...
PLEASANTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy