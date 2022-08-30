Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Bay Area
Man Allegedly Tries to Kidnap Girl Walking to School in Lafayette: Officials
A man reportedly tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl as she walked to school in Lafayette Friday morning, authorities said. The girl, who was grabbed by the unknown man at about 8 a.m. near Stanley Middle School, managed to break free from the man's grasp and run away, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border
A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Double Stabbing in San Jose
Police in San Jose are investigating a double stabbing that occurred late Saturday afternoon. A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue, near the Capitol Drive-In. Two men were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. One...
NBC Bay Area
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
12-Year-Old Girl Shot in Pittsburg Road Rage Incident, Suspect in Custody
A road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon injured a 12-year-old girl after she was shot, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue. The girl, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was shot in her right lower leg. She is in stable condition Friday evening at a local hospital.
NBC Bay Area
Gun Violence Costs Santa Clara County $72M Per Year: Report
Gun violence is costing Santa Clara County and services like police, emergency, medical and criminal justice agencies an estimated $72.5 million a year, according to a county study seeking effective solutions on a local scale. Initially requested in 2019 after the fatal Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, the county Board of...
NBC Bay Area
Parents Demand Immediate Changes After Shooting at Oakland School
Oakland parents still reeling from Monday's shooting at Madison Park Academy involving a 12-year-old shooter and 13-year-old victim are demanding the district make changes to better ensure the safety of their children. Marina Munoz is one of many frustrated parents who are hesitant to send their students back to school.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Release Images of Car Seen Leaving Area of Aug. 26 Triple Homicide
Police released photos on Wednesday of a car seen leaving the area of a triple homicide last week in West Oakland. Officers responded to shots fired shortly after 7:15 p.m. Aug. 26 in 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, where they found two men fatally shot and a bicyclist who had been hit by a car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Students Face Expulsion After Lunchtime Protest Over New Rules
Over a dozen students are facing expulsion at a Redwood City high school after a lunchtime protest of new cell phone and hallway pass rules, parents said. It all started with a demonstration during the lunch hours last week at Design Tech Charter School next to the Oracle campus. “My...
NBC Bay Area
1 Killed in Traffic Collision Saturday Morning
San Jose police responded to a fatal traffic collision involving multiple cars Saturday morning in the city's Hellyer neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene of the accident in the area of Hellyer Ave. and Ridgebrook Way at approximately 3:33 a.m. and pronounced the victim dead. According to the police, an...
NBC Bay Area
Residents of Chinese Boys Home Reunite Over Memories
The 80 and 90-something-year-old Chinese men shuffling into Millbrae's Tai Wu restaurant on a recent day had much more to share than just lunch. They were there to share a unique camaraderie as children who'd once lived in the Chung Mei Boys Home, an El Cerrito facility that took in Chinese boys between 1935 and 1954.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Starts Massive Sweep of Homeless Encampment Near Airport
After months of delays and debates, San Jose launched a massive month-long sweep of a sprawling homeless encampment near the airport Thursday. It was a jarring site for the 200 or so unhoused people in the encampment around Guadalupe Gardens, as crews plowed through the targeted first zone, near Hedding Street, of the 40-acre site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?
Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
NBC Bay Area
Atria Walnut Creek Resident Ingested Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos, Family Says
Startling new allegations are emerging in the death investigation of an elderly man living at Atria Walnut Creek. The facility is owned by Atria Senior Living, which operates the San Mateo location, where the company says staff accidentally poisoned a 93-year-old resident with cleaning fluid that they thought was fruit juice over the weekend.
NBC Bay Area
CHP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-580 in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on westbound Interstate 580 in Oakland Saturday night. The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. on the westbound lanes of I-580 near MacArthur Boulevard. At this time, all westbound lanes are closed. CHP said that at least two vehicles...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Installs Devices, Materials at Some Intersections to Combat Sideshows
San Jose may finally have found a way to combat one of the city’s biggest headaches, sideshows. For the past three months, they’ve been installing devices and materials to make intersections smaller and harder for activities like drifting. They’re called intersection treatments. “It was mostly four or...
NBC Bay Area
VTA Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers During Heat Wave
During this weekend's heat wave, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is providing free rides to several local cooling centers during the heat wave. There are dozens of cooling centers set up across the South Bay including in Campbell, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.
NBC Bay Area
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
NBC Bay Area
156th Scottish Games Celebration at Alameda County Fairgrounds
Some of the world's best caber tossers and hammer throwers are headed to the East Bay. The Scottish Games are taking place in Pleasanton at the Alameda County Fairgrounds from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4 to mark the 156th festival celebrating Scottish heritage. The games begin at 8...
NBC Bay Area
Health Officials Urge Residents to Take Precautions During Expected Weeklong Heat Wave
Contra Costa County health officials urges residents to take precautions over the coming days in anticipation of a weeklong heat wave that is expected to push temperatures into the triple digits. With a heat wave across the West Coast likely to push temperatures 10 to 20 degrees higher than normal,...
Comments / 0