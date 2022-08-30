ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Child Pulled From Hot Car In NJ Dies: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago

An infant died after being found in a hot, locked car on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The incident happened on Summerall Road in Franklin Township, where the baby was found unattended in the unattended car around 3:20 p.m., developing reports say.

Temps hovered around 91 degrees with 51 percent humidity levels at the time of the incident in Somerset County, according to the National Weather Service.

The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

Comments / 5

MIRIAM Morales
4d ago

when parents 'people going to learn of the danger of hot cars.!!!! we have the right of breaking a windows if we see a child unattended in a hot car or a dog !!! my daughter and i have call police when we see a dog in a hot. car report it people !! . maybe hospitol should remind in writing to parents when thay leave hosp'with a new born to never never leave ur baby in car. God bless this little angel 😇 ❤ 🙏

Reply
2
Daily Voice

Missing Morris County Nursing Home Patient Found

UPDATE: The missing person has been located.Police have launched a search for a 74-year-old man who went missing from a Morris County nursing home Saturday, Sept. 2, they said.James Grant went missing from Morris View Health Care on West Hanover Avenue in Morris Township around 10:30 a.m., local po…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Drivers Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Prosecutor

A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls left two people dead, authorities said. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and Tinton Falls police responded to Shafto Road (Count…
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire

A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
NEWARK, NJ
