Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time
The ARK Innovation ETF is loading up on these names. Should you do the same?
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Here's your chance to beat the market with safer growth stocks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
How to Buy Microsoft for the Cost of a Penny Stock
Most brokerages offer investors the opportunity to invest in fractional shares of high-priced companies like Microsoft.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever
Visa features a strong franchise and an enduring brand name. P&G is a consumer goods behemoth that has raised its dividend payouts for 66 consecutive years. Nike is one of the most innovative and digitally-savvy sports footwear and apparel companies in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Beaten-Down Buffett Stocks to Buy in September
Act now and you could get in at better prices than Berkshire Hathaway paid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Proceed with Caution: Strategist Says Don't Buy Stocks Yet
With the S&P 500 down 16% year to date, you might think stocks are a bargain and now is the time to buy. Not so fast, says Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at money manager Richard Bernstein Associates. “Many investors insist on buying early so that they can be...
Stocks are starting to look less overvalued, so no need for investors to be overly cautious, JPMorgan strategist says
Investors shouldn't be overly defensive despite bubble fears, according to JPMorgan's Meera Pandit. There is still some "froth in the market", but much of that has come down, she told Bloomberg TV. Market veteran Jeremy Grantham has warned that stock prices are still in "superbubble" territory. Parts of the stock...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
Putting together a down payment on a home can be a huge hurdle for some buyers. Bank of America aims to help by launching a mortgage that doesn't require upfront payment. It doesn't require a minimum credit score and instead takes into account factors like rent and insurance payments. Imagine...
3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now
The stock market's fall has an auction site trading at a bargain valuation. You can beat the market with this proven restaurant concept. A fashion stock speaks its market's language, giving it an edge. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Why 7 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings Could Be Huge Bear Market Winners
With interest rates rising and inflation stripping bond yields to zilch, these seven Dividend King stocks offer outstanding safety and total return potential for worried growth and income investors to consider now.
Comments / 0