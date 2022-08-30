ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gitman
4d ago

Hopefully they will find his bloated body in the bayou behind their neighborhood. Parents know what to do when the system let's them down.

fox26houston.com

Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
springhappenings.com

Shots Fired Inside Willowbrook Mall; Two Suspects Detained

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to Willowbrook Mall after receiving reports of shots fire inside the mall. Two suspects with weapons have been detained. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is an active and developing scene. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident Location: 2000 Willowbrook...
Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
cw39.com

Victim's boyfriend has not been found

HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
KHOU

Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
fox26houston.com

Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
howafrica.com

Houston Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Father Over Parking Spot

Authorities in Houston have charged a man who allegedly shot and killed a father over a Walmart parking spot. According to ABC13, the suspect, identified as Christopher David Hernandez, was arrested and detained in the aftermath of the fatal incident. But he was later released after he posted a $300,000 bond.
