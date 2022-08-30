Read full article on original website
Gitman
4d ago
Hopefully they will find his bloated body in the bayou behind their neighborhood. Parents know what to do when the system let's them down.
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
MISSING: Houston police searching for missing 82-year-old Woodrow Smith
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 82-year-old Woodrow Smith who was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston. Police described Smith as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Smith was last seen on Dawnridge Drive in between West Airport Boulevard...
Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say
The security guard was killed on Feb. 12 during a robbery at a game room in southeast Houston, police say.
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
2 people killed, man arrested after 'aggressively' waving gun near gas station in NW Houston: HPD
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
2 dead, 1 injured after man opens fire on possible homeless camp in NW Houston, police say
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
springhappenings.com
Shots Fired Inside Willowbrook Mall; Two Suspects Detained
Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to Willowbrook Mall after receiving reports of shots fire inside the mall. Two suspects with weapons have been detained. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is an active and developing scene. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident Location: 2000 Willowbrook...
Click2Houston.com
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
Woman whose body was found in closet of E. Harris County mobile home was strangled, autopsy shows
Deputies are putting a face and a name to the boyfriend who reportedly vanished after his girlfriend's body was found in the east Harris County mobile home they lived in.
Indigo Garza murder: 20-year-old killed in retaliation over robbery during drug deal, filing reads
cw39.com
Victim's boyfriend has not been found
2 suspects taunted officer before gunman shot at him in Gulfton area, HPD says
Police said it started as an aggravated assault call across the street. Three suspects reportedly tried to bring minors into the bar.
KHOU
Two people killed in northwest Houston, one person detained
Pasadena stranger killed after harassing woman and attacking her armed co-worker, police say
Pasadena police are painting a story of survival involving two co-workers, one of whom used her lawfully-owned gun to stop an attacker.
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
fox26houston.com
Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
fox26houston.com
Houston man offering $5,000 reward for safe return of English Bulldog stolen from his home
HOUSTON - "It's been awful. Our dog, George, is part of the family," said Patrick Kendrick. George is a 6-year-old champion purebred English Bulldog. "He's a great dog. Bulldogs are super friendly, they'll go with anybody," Kendrick said. "He's a very happy, excitable dog. Even at six-years-old, he's very high energy."
howafrica.com
Houston Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Father Over Parking Spot
Authorities in Houston have charged a man who allegedly shot and killed a father over a Walmart parking spot. According to ABC13, the suspect, identified as Christopher David Hernandez, was arrested and detained in the aftermath of the fatal incident. But he was later released after he posted a $300,000 bond.
Fox News
