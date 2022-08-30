ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats

The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
TUPELO, MS
Followers of social media spirituality influencer accused of 2 murders in Alabama: 'I am a god'

Several followers of a social media influencer who calls himself a "god" and leads an abstract spirituality group online have been accused of two separate murders in Alabama. Rashad Jamal White, known among his followers as Rashad Jamal, is the leader of a group popularized online known as "The University of Cosmic Intelligence," in which Jamal preaches about a spirituality exclusively for Black and Latino people, whom he says are natural earthly beings while White people are not.
ALABAMA STATE
South Carolina elementary school teacher and her young children found dead

A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Police discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, inside their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Van on New Jersey parkway flips, leaving 4 dead and 8 injured

Four people have died and another eight were injured after a shuttle van flipped over the center median of the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway in the early hours of Friday morning, police said. Highway police responded to the accident around 1:30 am after a shuttle van carrying workers to...
ACCIDENTS
Border Patrol agents arrest dozens of illegal immigrant criminals, gang members

Border Patrol agents in one sector of the overwhelmed southern border have arrested more than two dozen gang members and criminals — including sex offenders — this week. In a press release, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the apprehension of 21 gang members, two sex offenders, and three illegal aliens with prior convictions including for robbery and battery.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs

Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname ‘mini shark’, have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wildfires destroy 10,000 acres in Southern California amidst record-breaking heat wave

A wildfire in Northern Los Angeles has set more than 5,000 acres ablaze as the state battles one of the hottest heat waves on record. California firefighters are working to contain a route Fire that started on Wednesday near Castaic Lake. So far, approximately 27% of the fire has been contained, and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday evening. No fatalities have been reported at this time, but reportedly seven firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained from battling the blaze.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
