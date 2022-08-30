Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1450wlaf.com
Paul Wayne Lynch, age 75 of Caryville
Paul Wayne Lynch, age 75 of Caryville, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born September 9, 1946 in LaFollette to the late Glenn and Lois Kate (Braden) Lynch. Paul attended Tennessee Tech University and Union College,where he graduated with a B.S. and Masters Degree in Education. He was employed for 32 years by the Campbell County Board of Education, where he taught math and history at LaFollette Middle School and Campbell County High School. Paul was a member of Central Baptist Church and served as the adult Sunday school teacher. He loved reading and studying his bible. Paul enjoyed gardening, helping anyone he could, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
1450wlaf.com
Timothy Lee Fagan, age 57, of Clinton
The Man, The Myth, The Legend Timothy Lee Fagan was born 4/4/1965 in Frankfort Indiana, raised in Clinton TN, went to be with the lord 9/1/2022. Tim was married to the love of his life for 38 years, Peggy Fagan. He was a Die-Hard Tennessee Volunteer Fan! Graduated from Clinton High School 83’, Tim was a Baptist, and a Proud Member of the CHS Band. Tim was a Jack of all Trades and loved Building anything he could picture. He loved going to watch the races and his Tennessee Football, but Tim’s beyond favorite time is always spending time with Family and Friends.
1450wlaf.com
Karen Denise Harding, age 57, of Clinton
Karen Denise Harding, age 57, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022. Karen was a lifelong member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, her dog Honey, and loved her family very much especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Matthew Harding, husband Elmer Harding, Jr.,...
1450wlaf.com
Lonny L. Lambdin, age 83, of Lot-Mud Creek
Lonny Lee Lambdin, age 83, of the Lot-Mud Creek Community of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away Friday evening, September 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 16, 1939, to the late Elmer Lambdin and Edna (Fuson) Lambdin in Dandridge, TN. He was the grandson of the late Craig Lambdin and Rachel (Hamblin) Lambdin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1450wlaf.com
Gabe Keen is Eagle Tire Pros educator of the week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
1450wlaf.com
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are a lot of events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. The...
1450wlaf.com
Marrazzo Art Corp to become newest Chamber member
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us at our next Chamber Ribbon-Cutting with new Chamber Member, Marrazzo Art Corp. We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, September 07, 2022, at noon, at Cindy Marrazzo‘s studio located at 133 Meadow Circle in Jacksboro. See a related story about Marrazzo from WLAF HERE.
1450wlaf.com
Overdose in July leads to arrest this week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette man remains housed without bond in the Campbell County Jail this morning on multiple drug charges according to officials with the Sheriff’s Office. The August arrest of 45 year old David J. Baird actually was triggered when La Follette Police responded...
RELATED PEOPLE
1450wlaf.com
Camel Expeditionary is WLAF’s business of the week
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Camel Expeditionary is WLAF’s business of the week. Camel Expeditionary is known for its “high caliber, soft sided shelter solutions” and as the leading manufacturer of military tents for the United States. The 103 year old company is leading the way in shelter innovation, and offers high caliber soft sided shelters to fit multiple needs including military, disaster relief, hospitality, first responders, commercial applications and more. Learn more HERE.
Comments / 0