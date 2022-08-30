ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

1450wlaf.com

Paul Wayne Lynch, age 75 of Caryville

Paul Wayne Lynch, age 75 of Caryville, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born September 9, 1946 in LaFollette to the late Glenn and Lois Kate (Braden) Lynch. Paul attended Tennessee Tech University and Union College,where he graduated with a B.S. and Masters Degree in Education. He was employed for 32 years by the Campbell County Board of Education, where he taught math and history at LaFollette Middle School and Campbell County High School. Paul was a member of Central Baptist Church and served as the adult Sunday school teacher. He loved reading and studying his bible. Paul enjoyed gardening, helping anyone he could, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Timothy Lee Fagan, age 57, of Clinton

The Man, The Myth, The Legend Timothy Lee Fagan was born 4/4/1965 in Frankfort Indiana, raised in Clinton TN, went to be with the lord 9/1/2022. Tim was married to the love of his life for 38 years, Peggy Fagan. He was a Die-Hard Tennessee Volunteer Fan! Graduated from Clinton High School 83’, Tim was a Baptist, and a Proud Member of the CHS Band. Tim was a Jack of all Trades and loved Building anything he could picture. He loved going to watch the races and his Tennessee Football, but Tim’s beyond favorite time is always spending time with Family and Friends.
CLINTON, TN
1450wlaf.com

Karen Denise Harding, age 57, of Clinton

Karen Denise Harding, age 57, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022. Karen was a lifelong member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, her dog Honey, and loved her family very much especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Matthew Harding, husband Elmer Harding, Jr.,...
CLINTON, TN
1450wlaf.com

Lonny L. Lambdin, age 83, of Lot-Mud Creek

Lonny Lee Lambdin, age 83, of the Lot-Mud Creek Community of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away Friday evening, September 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 16, 1939, to the late Elmer Lambdin and Edna (Fuson) Lambdin in Dandridge, TN. He was the grandson of the late Craig Lambdin and Rachel (Hamblin) Lambdin.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
1450wlaf.com

Gabe Keen is Eagle Tire Pros educator of the week

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are a lot of events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. The...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Marrazzo Art Corp to become newest Chamber member

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us at our next Chamber Ribbon-Cutting with new Chamber Member, Marrazzo Art Corp. We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, September 07, 2022, at noon, at Cindy Marrazzo‘s studio located at 133 Meadow Circle in Jacksboro. See a related story about Marrazzo from WLAF HERE.
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Overdose in July leads to arrest this week

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette man remains housed without bond in the Campbell County Jail this morning on multiple drug charges according to officials with the Sheriff’s Office. The August arrest of 45 year old David J. Baird actually was triggered when La Follette Police responded...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Camel Expeditionary is WLAF’s business of the week

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Camel Expeditionary is WLAF’s business of the week. Camel Expeditionary is known for its “high caliber, soft sided shelter solutions” and as the leading manufacturer of military tents for the United States. The 103 year old company is leading the way in shelter innovation, and offers high caliber soft sided shelters to fit multiple needs including military, disaster relief, hospitality, first responders, commercial applications and more. Learn more HERE.
CARYVILLE, TN

