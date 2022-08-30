ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Man arrested after threatening police with hand grenade

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - One man has been arrested on three counts of Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and a California warrant following a stand off with police Thursday evening. According to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, dispatchers received a call that indicated a suspect with a felony warrant...
CHEYENNE, WY
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video

Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
WYOMING STATE
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY
