Read full article on original website
Related
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper
The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man charged for aggravated robbery, interference with a peace officer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and battery and possession of stolen property stemming from a Wednesday, Aug. 31 run-in with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Darrell Mike Dotson heard the charges in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday, and a judge...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Suspect accused of threat to pull hand grenade pin in Cheyenne standoff, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office reported in a department news release Friday that a man entered into a standoff Thursday with deputies during which he allegedly threatened to pull the pin of a hand grenade. The incident occurred on the 800 block of East Jefferson...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Man in custody after stolen truck strikes train in Colorado
NUNN, Colo. (AP) — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen earlier Thursday in rural northern Colorado. Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff's deputies and local police taking the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Extension study finds Laramie County residents earned state’s highest wages, salaries from 2001 to 2018
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The majority of Laramie County’s personal income from 2001 to 2018 came from wages and salaries, and they were the highest in the state, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. “Over the 18 years, [wages and salaries] averaged 47 percent of total...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ seized in Colorado
The Grand Junction Police Department has seized "rainbow fentanyl" and is warning other agencies that the deadly drug has made its way into the state.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Man arrested after threatening police with hand grenade
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - One man has been arrested on three counts of Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and a California warrant following a stand off with police Thursday evening. According to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, dispatchers received a call that indicated a suspect with a felony warrant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
cowboystatedaily.com
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1