ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Back to school: Time to revisit strategies for child and family mental health

By Stephanie G. Craig, Research assistant professor, University of Guelph, Nicole Racine, Assistant professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa, Dillon Thomas Browne, Assistant Professor, Psychology, University of Waterloo
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUsNc_0hbP9hZf00
There are important strategies families can use to help promote mental health as kids head back to school and daily routines change. (Shutterstock)

The last two years have been far from normal for children and families. As households prepare for back-to-school, there can be some apprehension of what the year will bring.

Our research has shown that children , teens and parents have struggled with regards to mental health during the pandemic, where higher levels of pandemic-related stress corresponded to more mental health difficulties in families .

Although there are many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic that are not in our control, it is important to focus on the things that are. Research shows that negative mental health outcomes in the face of stress are not inevitable based on external factors alone. There are important strategies families can use to help promote mental health.

Family routines can provide stability during times of stress and are generally important for children’s mental health and have shown to be protective for children’s mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As child psychologists and researchers, we review the scientific evidence for strategies that are associated with positive child and family mental health. These are the strategies that we universally recommend and share with the children, teens, and families we work with in our clinical practice to inoculate against stress and family challenges.

1. Social and emotional connections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CV0XN_0hbP9hZf00
For children and teens, family social and emotional connections are equally, if not more important as friendships in helping children protect their mental health. (Piqsels)

Humans are social beings and over the last two years we have experienced limitations and restrictions on our ability to maintain and develop social connections.

Research during the pandemic showed that youth who felt socially connected were protected against poor mental health. Therefore, creating opportunities for children and youth to feel connected within their families and with their peers are critical for promoting well-being.

For children and teens, family social and emotional connections are equally, if not more important as friendships in helping children protect their mental health. During the pandemic, teens who felt stress at home had more mental health problems.

At home, fostering social connection and understanding can be achieved through spending time together engaging in mutually enjoyable activities. Ensuring that there is time to listen to your child talk about their day, process events and emotions from school, and engage in supportive problem solving is critical.

When listening to your child or teen talk about their day, it is important to listen and understand first before engaging in any problem solving. Often children can feel better after discussing their emotions without needing to problem solve.

Natural opportunities for these connection times include during mealtime, car rides or commutes, and before bed. There are resources that provide suggestions for initiating supportive conversations with your kids.

2. Coaching to cope with big and small worries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QHyV_0hbP9hZf00
Modelling how you identify, address and cope with your own worries can serve as an important example for your child. (Shutterstock)

Worrying can be a natural response to uncertainty, which has become more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic. One habit that can help mitigate children’s worries from developing further is teaching them to cope with big and small worries as they come.

Talking about, labelling and validating worries is an important first step. Next, help them think through how they might respond if their worry came true, how likely their worry is to occur, and evidence that disproves their worry.

Modelling how you identify, address and cope with your own worries can serve as an important example for your child. In fact, our research demonstrates that coping ability predicted better mental health for parents throughout the pandemic, as well. There are many resources and free apps available for helping your child to cope with worries and anxiety.

3. Schedule time for physical activity each day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZZq6_0hbP9hZf00
Making changes to how you travel to school or extra-curricular activities (for example, walking or riding a bike) can also be an easy way to increase activity. (Pexels/Agung Pandit Wiguna)

Physical activity is an important determinant of mental health and well-being for both children and adults . During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 20 per cent decrease in children’s physical activity levels, particularly among individuals living in countries with colder climates.

We recommend starting with a small goal to start, such as going for a walk after dinner. Being successful in a small goal helps to increase motivation going forward. Making changes to how you travel to school or extra-curricular activities (for example, walking or riding a bike) can also be an easy way to increase activity.

As the weather gets colder, consider changing to indoor swim and recreational activities. Year-round outdoor activities also provide an opportunity for safe physical activity and social engagement despite evolving risks with the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Protect good quality sleep for children and family members

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afktt_0hbP9hZf00
Recommendations suggest children get eight to 11 hours of sleep per night, and seven hours are recommended for adults. (Shutterstock)

Sleep is fundamental to mental health and well-being. Nearly half of parents reported their child’s sleep worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic in part due to reduced physical activity, increased screen time and heightened anxiety.

Guidelines recommend that children get eight to 11 hours of sleep per night, and adults get at least seven hours. It can be helpful to work back from the time your child needs to wake up and work towards an appropriate bedtime. This can often mean starting a bedtime routine and getting ready for bed before we think we need to.

Having a good sleep hygiene regime can help anyone who has trouble getting to sleep. This can include avoiding caffeine late in the day, avoiding screens an hour before bed and having the same routine every night (for example, shower, pajamas, brush teeth, read a story or book, bed).

For families seeking more information, Children’s Mental Health Ontario has put together a Back to School Mental Health Backpack to help children and families with the challenges of returning to school.

Nicole Racine receives funding from SSHRC and CIHR.

Dillon Thomas Browne receives funding from SSHRC and the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation & Trade.

Stephanie G. Craig receives funding from SSHRC.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Starting post-secondary school with a complex health condition: 5 tips for students, plus 5 ways institutions can help

The transition to university or college is an exciting time for many young adults, but it can also be demanding and stressful. Young adults living with complex health conditions may face unique challenges with this transition. As health care providers with experience in chronic disease management, we explain what underlies some of these challenges and provide strategies to manage them. Understanding the challenge Many young adults transition to post-secondary at or around the same time they are transitioning from pediatric to adult health care. This transition itself can be difficult as adult care is often less centralized, involves different health care providers...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults

New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

5 ways students can foster positive mental health at university

For many students, heading off to university means moving away from home and to a new place, facing the prospect of making new friends or adjusting to larger class sizes. For some it will also mean readapting to in-person learning. Amid the normal life transitions from teenage years into adulthood, the pandemic introduced new stressors and interruptions, instigating changes to most people’s daily lives and routines. Students may have experienced additional challenges such as reduced social contact with friends and supports. These factors, individually or collectively, can negatively impact learning and lead to worsening mental health. Our research shows that...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

There is an urgent need to prevent the lifelong damage caused by adverse childhood experiences

More than one-third of the population experiences adversity in childhood — including abuse, neglect or family violence — leaving hundreds of thousands in need of treatment. Predictably, as clinical psychologists, we both recommend psychotherapy to minimize the consequences of adverse childhoods. However, an even greater concern is how, in addition to reducing the suffering it causes, chronic childhood adversity can be prevented from flooding our health-care system. The impact of childhood trauma Recent advances in research on human development, and brain science in particular, have revealed that traumatic childhood literally changes the human body. It affects brain development, the programming of our...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Social Psychologists#Back To School#Creating Opportunities#Caffeine#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
2minutemedicine.com

Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial

1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
HEALTH
The Independent

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

What's The Difference Between A Therapist & A Counselor?

When talking about therapy, the terms "counselor" and "therapist" are often used interchangeably to refer to mental health professionals. There are, however, a few key differences between counselors and therapists. Here's how to choose between the two and know whether you should work with a counselor vs. a therapist. In...
MENTAL HEALTH
nypressnews.com

The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons

Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
FOOD & DRINKS
powerofpositivity.com

Study Explains Why Social Support Increases Mental Health

Since humans first roamed the Earth, we’ve relied on social support to mitigate life’s struggles. As social animals, we receive physical and emotional benefits from our connections with others. In recent times, we lived in tribes and derived meaning from a life based on a tight-knit community. Our mental health declined only once we scattered into small family units.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

From tough love to interventions, what works when a loved one is struggling with addiction?

There’s some pretty bad advice out there for families impacted by alcohol and other drug use. Some of it not only doesn’t work but could actually make things worse. Most people who use alcohol or other drugs never develop a problem with it, and most people who develop problems recover. If you discover someone in your family is using drugs, don’t panic or jump to conclusions. Getting angry or upset may mean they just hide their drug use. So what can you do and what should you avoid if you discover a family member has an alcohol or other drug problem? ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy